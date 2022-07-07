ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

15 Best Plants To Grow In USDA Zone 6

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPquQ_0gXVjnRB00
Ronald E Grafe/Shutterstock

USDA zone 6 runs across the northeast from Massachusetts and Connecticut, dominating much of the land areas of Ohio, Missouri, and Kansas as it extends into the center of the United States, according to the Library of Congress. It even stretches up into parts of Michigan.

Climate considerations can vary wildly throughout these locations, and so your local weather may be slightly warmer or colder than the average. Zone 6 growers typically experience a yearly low temperature of about negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit and can begin planting in mid-March, according to Gardening Know How. This part of the country experiences a lengthy growing season, and home gardeners can take advantage of cold frames, greenhouses, or indoor seed starting to move the beginning of the coming growing season up even farther in the year. Transplanting viable seedlings outdoors after a few weeks of enjoying the head start of indoor germination and growth can make for an enormously successful yield, whether you're planting squash and tomatoes or simply want to cultivate an explosion of colorful flowers in the front yard each spring, summer, and fall.

Zone 6 covers a significant portion of the United States, including some large cities and surrounding suburban areas (Boston, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, and St. Louis, to name a few), so an overview of great growing options here cover the homes and unique climate considerations of tens of millions of Americans just like you.

Lettuce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4aYt_0gXVjnRB00
Pavle Bugarski/Shutterstock

Lettuce can be used in all kinds of meals. From an addition to burgers and even for wrapping up sandwiches to its nature as a foundational salad element, lettuce is an essential green. Growing lettuce is easy in zone 6, and planting outside around the middle of March or indoors from a few weeks beforehand can be accomplished with great success, according to Fox Run Environmental Education Center.

Lettuce is grown from seed, and it quickly establishes leafy greens that can be harvested and consumed. Caring for your lettuce is a matter of maintaining soil moisture and aggressively weeding to prevent competition from unwanted vegetation.

Radishes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC8tj_0gXVjnRB00
Everyonephoto Studio/Shutterstock

Radishes should be grown from seed and planted 12 inches deep, maximum, according to Gardening Know How). These are some of the easiest vegetables to grow in the garden and can be sown directly in the soil in early to mid-March. Radishes are a colder weather crop and, as a result, can be an effective early-season planting option for households in these areas of the United States. Radishes offer a relatively quick turnaround, with plants ready to harvest in as little as three weeks. For a fresh addition to salads that are easy to cultivate and harvest, there aren't many options quite like radishes.

Peas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi3YA_0gXVjnRB00
Eva Pruchova/Shutterstock

Almanac notes that peas are one of the first crops that can be harvested each year, and they will grow successfully, even if a frost period returns after they are planted. Fresh peas outstrip the store variety by miles, and once you begin to grow peas, you'll never go back to relying solely on the grocery store for your supply of this wonderful green vegetable.

Peas won't stay fresh for long once they're harvested. Plant these early in the season and enjoy them for as long as you can (perhaps even extending their utility by freezing batches for later use).

Potatoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmdQl_0gXVjnRB00
Valery Zotev/Shutterstock

Potatoes will be found on lists covering nearly all USDA zones. These can be grown in short or long seasons, and as soon as the warmth begins to creep into your local area, you can bury seed potatoes and let them work their magic. Potatoes grow well in zone 6, according to Gardening Know How, and using the mounding method will help you protect the leafy growth as it begins to sprout up out of the ground.

Any kind of potato that you enjoy can be grown with ease in the garden. Simply saving a few of your favorite types and allowing them to begin growing — or chitting — for a few weeks gives the crop all it needs.

Peppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJele_0gXVjnRB00
PromKaz/Shutterstock

Peppers grow all over the world, and homeowners in zone 6 can take advantage of indoor growing to gain access to the spicy, warm weather varieties or wait until the weather starts to heat up to transplant peppers outdoors. Alternatively, you can simply grow cold weather crops exclusively that will withstand the colder early season temperatures, providing an elongated growing season as a result.

Peppers can be used in the kitchen as a dried and ground spice, fresh-chopped as a garnish, or roasted and blended to create sauces that can supplement virtually anything you might want to whip up. They are a versatile and highly health-conscious vegetable, says WebMD.

Squash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj2Rb_0gXVjnRB00
itor/Shutterstock

Gardening Know How recommends planting squash in May if you live in zone 6. Squash performs best when it can take advantage of longer sunlight and higher overall heat than other, earlier planting crops. These vine-growers are easy to propagate and can be sown directly into the soil from seed. Gardening Know How suggests planting them in rows or using the hilling method to ensure healthy vegetation and root development.

There are many different varieties of squash to choose from as well, so planting a few of your favorites in the garden can make for a unique blend of color and sizing in the end product.

Rhubarb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKlpR_0gXVjnRB00
HVPMdev/Shutterstock

Rhubarb grows freely in warm climates as well as in colder zones. Maintaining a moist soil and ensuring full sunlight throughout the day will help you make the most of your rhubarb crop, according to Gardner's Supply Company.

Rhubarb is immensely simple to maintain once it's been started, and the plant will continue to produce stalks that are a staple in baked deserts for many years with little effort. Adding rhubarb to your garden is highly rewarding and adds a unique colorful feature that will surely turn heads.

Brussels sprouts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLX6t_0gXVjnRB00
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Brussels sprouts are a staple element of Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner in many households. They are a crisp, green vegetable that adds a roasted flavor and unique snap to the plate. Brussels sprouts are a welcome sight in kitchens across the country, and growing them can cut down significantly on your grocery bill around the holidays (considering the cost of these vegetables in many supermarkets).

Growfully suggests starting Brussels sprouts from seeds indoors in early or mid-June before moving the crop outside in August to grow and mature over the winter months. They will be ready to harvest in the following fall.

Apple trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347bl5_0gXVjnRB00
Xurxo Lobato/Getty Images

Apple trees grow all across the United States and the world. These plants require a bit of colder weather, which is naturally occurring in this band of the U.S. Apples are an essential ingredient in baked goods, pressed juice drinks, and alcoholic ciders and have for years been a go-to snack for children and adults alike.

Gardening Know How reports that there are more than 2,500 apple varieties successfully cultivated in the U.S., and some of the most popular types can be grown with ease in zone 6 (McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Fuji, and Pink Lady, for instance).

Pear trees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOyMz_0gXVjnRB00
Tim Graham/Getty Images

Pears are a great option for flowering trees in a zone 6 garden. Pears grow well in these areas, and both European and Asian pears make for a wonderful addition to the lawn. Happy Sprout notes that growing these pears is often similar in approach, but Asian pears ripen on the tree, whereas European pears must be harvested and ripened inside your home.

Fox Run Environmental Education Center reports that fruit trees of all kinds, including pear trees, grow best in soil with a pH between 6.5 and 7.0. Similarly, you'll want to add fertilizer to promote healthy growth for the first three years after planting.

Raspberries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwC9O_0gXVjnRB00
Nitr/Shutterstock

Raspberries grow freely as both a native species and in specially selected varieties that perform admirably in home gardens. Raspberries, like strawberries and other fruits, come in summer-fruiting and ever-bearing varieties, according to Almanac. Mixing types is a great way to create a longer harvest period for your home and kitchen.

Raspberries are self-fertile, so planting a single bush can provide you with hundreds of berries all on its own. A few bushes is best for a family that loves the mix of sweet and tart that these small red berries provide on their own, in deserts, or even as a breakfast complement.

Salvias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WjP7_0gXVjnRB00
360VP/Shutterstock

Salvias come in a dizzying variety of different colors and types. Better Homes & Gardens notes 31 varieties that can make for a sea of color in your yard this year. They are good drought-tolerant flowers that grow abundantly in zone 6 and are immensely simple to cultivate. Salvias attract butterflies, and the flowers typically last a considerable amount of time in full bloom, according to Gardening Know How. The flowering component of the plants runs vertically along the stems, creating individual peaks of flowers that complement each other well when planted in bunches.

Daisies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKNmw_0gXVjnRB00
Smyshliaeva Oksana/Shutterstock

Daisies are an iconic flower that grows well in zone 6. American Meadows notes that many homeowners opt to plant daisies in the fall or early spring to welcome flowers in the summer. Unlike other flowering plants that produce their blooms in the springtime, daisies will provide a longer window of flowering for your lawn by peeking out during the summer months.

The delicate white and yellow flowers offer a simple and beautiful addition to any garden, and they are incredibly easy to grow from seed. American Meadows also suggests that daisies are cold-hardy.

Coneflowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAcKT_0gXVjnRB00
Evannovostro/Shutterstock

Gardening Know How reports that coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea) are a native, purple bloom found all across the eastern United States. This flower resembles an offset color pigmentation from the daisy. Darker purple petals match with a black and yellow center that can be planted in dramatic contrast to the lighter tones of the daisy. When paired together, they can give your garden a unique vibrancy and depth of color. Coneflowers can grow to heights of 5 feet and bloom on the ends of incredibly sturdy stalks (similar to that of allium flowers).

Bee balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgbOJ_0gXVjnRB00
Molly Shannon/Shutterstock

Bee balm (Monarda) is a perennial flower that will continue to grow each year in your garden without intensive effort, says Gardening Know How. Each year it will reseed the soil, but deadheading some of the flowers can help you expand the volume of new blooms that you enjoy by helping you to control additional seeding.

Bee balm produces small flowers that bloom in reds, purples, and whites and typically attracts common pollinators like bees and hummingbirds (which gives it its name). These flowers are delicate and colorful, adding a great new feature to the garden.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BHG

10 Essential Tips for Growing Tomato Plants in Pots

An in-ground garden plot isn't necessary for growing perfectly ripe homegrown tomatoes. It's easy to grow tomato plants in pots anywhere that receives lots of sunlight, perhaps on your deck, patio, or balcony. You can raise all your favorite kinds of tomatoes, from deep red slicers to tiny grape tomatoes, in containers. It just takes a little more work than garden-planted tomatoes because of the limited access to water and nutrients. Give your potted tomato plants some extra care, and they'll richly reward you with handfuls of sun-ripened fruit. These 10 tips will help you successfully grow your tomato plants in pots.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Department Of Agriculture#Garden Plants#Vegetable Garden#Plant#The Library Of Congress
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy