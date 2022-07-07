ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thursday Morning Fly By: Be there or be square

By Kelly Hinkle
Broad Street Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article*It’s Draft Day! That means that you are coming to our Draft Party tonight. There will be prizes. There will be quizzo. There will be drafting. There will be Gritty. [BSH]. *Let’s look at the five guys who will almost certainly be available for Chuck to choose from this evening....

www.broadstreethockey.com

The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. “It’s not July 13 yet,” BriseBois said. “Those guys may all be signed by then.”
NHL

