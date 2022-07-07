Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $508.1 million in the period.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion.

