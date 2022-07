Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, who won a Silver Star in Iraq and previously served as the Army's top spokesperson, was suspended from his $92-an-hour consulting contract and placed under investigation after apparently mocking first lady Jill Biden on Twitter. "For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us," Biden wrote on June 24 — the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (1973) and returned the issue of abortion to the states. In response, Volesky mocked the first lady's support of transgenderism in a now-deleted tweet....

MILITARY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO