Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Council Votes Against New Truck Stop

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy a 4-3 vote, the Sulphur Springs City Council has...

easttexasradio.com

KSST Radio

5 Rezoning Changes Approved By City Council

Five rezoning changes were approved this week by Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular July meeting. While the City Council voted 4-3 to deny Libba Land LTD‘s request to rezone 12 acres at the corner of Industrial Drive and Hillcrest Drive, that was not the case for five other requests.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hawkins City Council discusses police chief’s replacement, former chief’s requests for funds

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins City Council is dealing with the fallout of the police chief’s resignation in June, and the decisions relating to his replacement. In tonight’s city council meeting, Place 3 Alderman Eric Maloy said that he thinks police pay should be raised from its current starting rate of $15 per hour to $20 per hour. The issue at hand is police retention, and it is believed that raising pay will help that issue.
HAWKINS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas burn ban map

The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Commerce takes another look at the future of downtown

Commerce City manager Howdy Lisenbee discusses the City of Commerce's recent public forum seeking input for planning the future of downtown Commerce. Washington Street, the north-south street running along the west side of downtown, is an object of focus. Options include making the sidewalk more easily accessible from the street level and converting the short block of Washington Street between Main Street and Bonham Alley into a one-way street for northbound traffic.
COMMERCE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD breaks silence on J. L. Everhart Elementary abuse indictments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has formally released a statement on the indictments of former employees. Six former LISD employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the first weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. “District officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – July 8, 2022

The following are land deed transactions filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office June 23-24, 2022:. CMH Homes Inc. to Leticia Anguiano and Luis Eduardo Anguiano; tract in the Dolores Padillo survey. Michelle Williams, independent administrators for the Laverne Arline Watson Estate, and Michael Watson to Michelle Williams;...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Fugitive with Texoma ties on Texas 10 Most Wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A fugitive facing warrants in Grayson and Fannin counties is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list. John Robert Havener, 52, violated his parole in March after being freed on bond for a drug charge. The Texas Department of Public Safety said less than...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lindale Woman Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash

A traffic accident killed a 37-year-old Lindale woman on July 4 when another vehicle struck hers and fled the scene. It happened about 2:00 am, about half a mile from Lindale. Troopers say Esperanza Guillen was southbound on CR4191 when the northbound driver of the other vehicle failed to give half of the roadway and struck Guillen. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Vehicle Burglaries

Sulphur Springs Police are investigating at least two incidents of vehicle break-ins at the Sulphur Springs Country Club and the hospital parking lot. The thieves broke car windows to take credit cards and items they could see inside the vehicle. Surveillance video at both locations has provided some assistance to law enforcement.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Municipal Band Concert Moved Inside Because of Heat

Because of the intense heat, The Paris Municipal Band changed the location of tonight’s (Friday)concert from Bywaters Park to the Paris Junior High School Auditorium. The time of the concert, however remains the same, and downbeat is at 8:30.
PARIS, TX

