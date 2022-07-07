ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: Illinois gunman planned more attacks

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 47

Larry Brockert
2d ago

making him famous will just cause more people to do things like this.....dont show his face or name ......death penalty for people like this

Reply(2)
33
Gloria Davis
2d ago

why did the authorities look into him more they knew he was a dangerous person they have been called to the home for threatening to kill a family member

Reply(1)
8
biko
3d ago

how did he get there with the weapon did he walk down the street or did he drive there if so then law enforcement should of found a abandon car since after the shooting he blended in the crowd running away or did somebody drop him off and if that's the case then this isn't over, unless he pre staged the weapon on the roof

Reply(16)
6
Related
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pig goes hog wild at Illinois high school

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WTVO) — The newest student at a Southern Illinois school is a real pig. This little piggy ran hog wild through the Mt. Vernon Township High School on Thursday. It took up residence on the grounds and evaded all attempts to pen it in. Even animal control was unable to bring home […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois#Police#Iowa River#Violent Crime#Middle School
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen given 10 years for meth and gun charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing...
GALESBURG, IL
wmay.com

Study: Exodus from Illinois increases slightly during the pandemic

(The Center Square) – A review of migration data to show how the pandemic has affected population shifts shows the number of people moving out of Illinois increased slightly once the pandemic began. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago analysis of United Van Lines statistics shows 64.7% of moves...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Rail Explorers experience coming to Iowa

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
1440 WROK

Pics of Illinois Van Converted into Fabulous Tiny Home on Wheels

If you're a fan of life on the road and/or tiny homes, you need to see what one Illinois guy did to a van that is now a fabulous tiny home on wheels. I saw this neat space shared on Tiny House Listings. It's called "Van Life is Calling" and the best way to describe it is to show you pictures. I don't think I've ever seen so much done with such a small space. He's made a 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Top into a home.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Bill strengthens Iowa elder abuse laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of July 1, 2022 Senate File 522 has put specific criminal penalties for elder abuse into Iowa law. Prior to the adoption of this bill, first passed by a bipartisan vote in the Iowa legislature in April and signed into law by Governor Reynolds in June, there were no specific criminal charges tied to elder abuse. Previously, victims of elder abuse could sue their abusers to get courts to block them from having contact or any form of authority over them. These crimes would fall under general assault, abuse, and theft laws, some cases were also considered “dependent adult abuse” and would require a specific dependent-caregiver relationship to press charges.
IOWA STATE
wlip.com

Gas Price Gap Between Kenosha and Lake County Grows to 75-Cents

(Chicago, IL) Lower oil prices and demand have led to another drop at the pump, but overall gas prices remain high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.23, down 16-cents from last week, but still 48-cents higher than the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County saw a 17-cent drop over last week, down to $5.36. North of the border, Wisconsin’s price for gas fell to $4.55, down 11 cents from last week and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 13-cents to $4.61 a gallon.
KENOSHA, WI
hoiabc.com

Pediatrician by day, Miss Illinois by night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Katie Stapleton is in her third and final year of Residency at OSF St. Francis. As a child, she spent her days in the hospital and now with the crown and title of Miss Illinois, she is now working as the doctor she needed growing up.
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy