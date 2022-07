(Sacramento, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom is announcing that California will start making its own insulin. According to a 2019 study published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, one out of four people with diabetes skip their doses of insulin because of the high cost. Newsom says he wants to make the life-saving drug financially available to everyone, so he’s designating 100-million dollars in state funding to have California make its own low-cost insulin. Newsom added the funding will also provide new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug. It should be recalled that Newsom set up a screening process that delayed the rollout of ‘Donald Trump’s COVID vaccine”.

7 HOURS AGO