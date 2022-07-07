ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash; All Lanes On Highway 169 Reopened

By News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash southbound along Highway 169...

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
Clint Bowyer struck and killed woman in car crash

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer did not fulfill his usual responsibilities as a FOX broadcaster last weekend due to a personal matter, and now we know why he was absent. Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian while driving in Missouri earlier this month. According to a Lake Ozark Police Department accident report that was obtained by Brian Dulle of FOX 4, Bowyer was driving in a 2019 Nissan Rogue at around 9 p.m. on June 5 when he hit a woman who was walking along an on ramp. The victim, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel tried to revive her.
Air ambulance lands on highway in response to wreck west of Casper

Multiple agencies on Tuesday morning responded to a crash on Highway 220 west of Casper. A Star-Tribune employee near the area reported the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and an air ambulance on scene around 11 a.m. The helicopter landed on the highway near Red Butte. The Star-Tribune...
Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.
