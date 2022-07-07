ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Lawmakers Looking to Finalize State Budget This Week

By Sam Dunklau
wdiy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers are aiming to finalize the next state...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate signs off on Pennsylvania's delayed main budget bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due - a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the budget also will leave some $5 billion in the state's rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income. The Senate approved the bill 47-3 after the House passed it by a similar margin the prior evening. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wcn247.com

Governor signs new Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $43-billion spending plan into on Friday night. It’s a budget that state lawmakers approved more than a week after the new fiscal year started. Pennsylvania will increase funding for public schools and long-term care facilities. The new budget includes money for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in education at all levels to more than $3.7 billion."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGAL

Signs of trouble emerge in negotiations on late Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There is another delay in the already overdue Pennsylvania state budget. House Democrats and House Republicans seemed optimistic Wednesday that a deal was close, but circumstances may have changed. On Thursday morning, we heard from Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward's office about an apparent breakdown in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. announces plan after federal free school lunches expire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pa. Department of Education announced new eligibility guidelines for free and price-reduced school lunches for the 2022-2023 school year. This announcement comes after the pandemic-era federal free school meal waivers expired on June 30. “Offering free and reduced meals and free milk is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Action on Pa. budget expected to begin on Thursday

Funding for Penn State, Pitt, Lincoln and Temple universities would remain at current levels for the coming academic year under budget legislation that passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Absent from the legislation that provides nearly $600 million to support those universities was any restriction on fetal tissue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy