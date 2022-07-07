Pennsylvania Lawmakers Looking to Finalize State Budget This Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the main Pennsylvania state budget bill Friday, more than a week after it was due - a plan fattened by federal stimulus cash and unusually robust state tax collections. Big winners were public schools, environmental programs and long-term care facilities, but the budget also will leave some $5 billion in the state's rainy day fund, create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year and cut the tax on corporate net income. The Senate approved the bill 47-3 after the House passed it by a similar margin the prior evening. A spokesperson for Democratic Gov....

