Nantucket, MA

Busy holiday weekend for public safety, but manageable

By Dean Geddes Email: dgeddes@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 7, 2022) The police department made no arrests in the 24 hours between 8 a.m. July 4 and 8 a.m. July 5, a far cry from the dozens of arrests for drinking and rowdy behavior that took place on the island during the mid 2010s. “I’m definitely surprised...

Inquirer and Mirror

Fire engulfs Veranda House hotel, spreads to nearby buildings

(July 9, 2022: 1:05 p.m.) Fire engulfed the Veranda House hotel on Step Lane shortly before 7 a.m. today and spread to two other nearby buildings. By 11:30 a.m. firefighters had knocked down the worst of the flames in the Veranda House and contained the blaze from spreading, but were still battling the fire in the attics of the two neighboring homes and putting out flare-ups at the hotel at 1 p.m.
NANTUCKET, MA
Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a bizarre series of events Saturday afternoon. Sometime after 5 PM a report of a hit & run crash in the area of Route 132 & Independence Drive was received. Police spotted the suspect vehicle but it took off. a pursuit was quickly called off for safety reasons. The vehicle was spotted a short time later in a cemetery off Mary Dunn Road. The driver then reportedly drove onto the railroad tracks but didn’t get too far before the vehicle became disabled. The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face numerous charges. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Fire Engulfs Bed and Breakfast, Other Buildings on Nantucket

A massive fire broke out at the Veranda House hotel in downtown Nantucket Saturday morning, and firefighters were still battling it hours later. Police urged locals and tourists to avoid the area. Fire crews were seen fighting the flames at the bed and breakfast on Step Lane early Saturday morning....
NANTUCKET, MA
4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
3 people rushed to hospital in Westport crash

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Westport on Friday morning. Westport police said the accident happened on Route 88. “A vehicle traveling south struck a deer, causing the hood to pop up obstructing the driver’s view,” the department said in a Facebook post.
WESTPORT, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Triathlon will cause delays to Woods Hole

If you are planning to travel to or from the Vineyard by ferry, keep in mind that on Sunday Falmouth will host the Falmouth Spirit Triathlon. The event will constrict Woods Hole Road to one lane from Nobska Road to Church Street. This will last from 7 am to 9 am.
FALMOUTH, MA
Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the beach at the end of Wheeling Avenue. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Slow going for long-distance paddleboarder

(July 8, 2022) It’s been tough slogging for Adam Nagler on his paddleboard over the past day. He departed from Cape May, New Jersey at 9:58 a.m. Friday and nine hours later had traveled approximately 21 miles up the southern coast of New Jersey. As of 8:15 p.m., Nagler was about 10 miles south of Ocean City.
NANTUCKET, MA
Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARWICH, MA
Tuna turn up the volume from Chatham to Stellwagen

Tuna are showing up in big numbers off the end of Cape Cod—particularly smaller tuna, in the 40-60lb range. It’s an exciting moment for fishermen to pick them up on light tackle. Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to talk about where the fish are and...
CHATHAM, MA
Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
BOURNE, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Bourne Rail Trail project gets $499,000 grant to expand Cape Cod bike paths

BOURNE –The Bourne Rail Trail project recently received a $499,000 state grant that will help finance design and engineering work for phases 1 and 4 of the project, a proposed 6.5-mile path connecting the Shining Sea Bikeway in North Falmouth to the Cape Cod Canal Bikeway. The Baker-Polito administration...
BOURNE, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Early Files: 1,000 people check out new Craigville Beach bathhouse in 1932

Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. At a meeting of the Unitarian Parish in this village (Barnstable), the following business was transacted: The Parish Committee was empowered to supply the pulpit as long as funds could be procured. The vote of the last meeting to raise $600 by taxation, was reconsidered. It was voted to repair the meeting house and tax the pews for the same, and to raise $350 for that purpose. (Note: Of the 64 pew holders in the parish, only six attended the meeting.)
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Washashore dryer fire quickly snuffed out

Friday afternoon Oak Bluffs fire, EMS and police responded to a report of fire at the Washashore Coin Operated laundromat at 7 Circuit Avenue Extension. They were joined by Edgartown and Tisbury firefighters. The fire was in two dryers and in a laundry cart, according to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster. Chief Foster said a worker attacked the dryers with an extinguisher and firefighters later snuffed out what still burned. Foster said the call came in just after 2pm. As a precaution, while enroute, Chief Foster said he paged out a first alarm structure fire. This brought additional firefighters from Oak Bluffs and neighboring towns.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

