Tampa, FL

Completed EchoPark Automotive Tampa Mural Attracts Attention Along Dale Mabry Highway

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--

EchoPark Automotive Tampa’s new student-inspired exterior wall mural is already proving to be a positive addition to the surrounding community. The design of the recently completed mural celebrates the important role cars play in our everyday lives and in Tampa’s culture. EchoPark Tampa is located at 4636 N. Dale Mabry Highway, and the mural is highly visible to cars passing by on the busy roadway.

EchoPark Automotive Tampa Mural with Artist Carlos Pons (Photo: Business Wire)

Painted by local artist Carlos Pons, the artwork blends the designs of Howard W. Blake High School art students Valentina Sarrin, Phillip Woodside, and Vittoria Haynes. Their work was chosen earlier this spring as part of a contest for all art students at the school.

“We are thrilled to see how well this project turned out and to witness the excitement that it is generating among the community,” Todd DeVoogel, EchoPark Tampa General Manager. “The reaction from our guests has been positive, and it’s also been energizing for our teammates.”

The painting of the mural began in May and took about a month to complete. The three student artists were awarded a commission and got a chance to see the mural in progress and meet Carlos Pons before the end of their school year.

Pons is a painter and multimedia artist currently working in the Tampa Bay area. Born in Guatemala City, he is a self-taught artist whose work reflects the illusion of reality and the human experience. His murals can be seen throughout the Tampa Bay area, and his work can be found at www.PazArtStudios.com.

“I love the creative way in which EchoPark approached the use of this otherwise very neutral space and had the vision to turn it into a canvas for a community-centered work of art,” said Pons. “I hope that other businesses will follow their example and use art as way to enliven Tampa’s built environment.”

EchoPark also made a donation to Blake High School’s Art Department as part of the project. EchoPark Automotive is a subsidiary by Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers.

Photos of the mural painting in progress, the completed mural, and the student artists with Carlos Pons are available upon request.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of nearly new pre-owned vehicles in America today. Our rapid growth plan is expected to bring our unique business model to 90% of the U.S. population by 2025, utilizing one of the most innovative technology-enabled sales strategies in our industry. Our approach provides a personalized and proven guest-centric buying process that consistently delivers award winning guest experiences and superior value to car buyers nationwide, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. We believe EchoPark is on pace to become the #1 retailer in the nearly new pre-owned vehicle market by 2025, and is already making its mark by earning the 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, expanding its Owner Experience Centers, developing an all-new digital ecommerce platform and focusing on growing its brand nationwide. EchoPark’s mission is in its name: E very C ar deserves a H appy O wner. This drives the car buying experience for guests and differentiates EchoPark from the competition. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future U.S. population coverage for EchoPark. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 12: Orlando police officers seen outside of Pulse nightclub after a fatal shooting and hostage situation on June 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The suspect was shot and killed by police after 20 people died and 42 were injured. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Fans react...
