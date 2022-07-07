Completed EchoPark Automotive Tampa Mural Attracts Attention Along Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--

EchoPark Automotive Tampa’s new student-inspired exterior wall mural is already proving to be a positive addition to the surrounding community. The design of the recently completed mural celebrates the important role cars play in our everyday lives and in Tampa’s culture. EchoPark Tampa is located at 4636 N. Dale Mabry Highway, and the mural is highly visible to cars passing by on the busy roadway.

EchoPark Automotive Tampa Mural with Artist Carlos Pons (Photo: Business Wire)

Painted by local artist Carlos Pons, the artwork blends the designs of Howard W. Blake High School art students Valentina Sarrin, Phillip Woodside, and Vittoria Haynes. Their work was chosen earlier this spring as part of a contest for all art students at the school.

“We are thrilled to see how well this project turned out and to witness the excitement that it is generating among the community,” Todd DeVoogel, EchoPark Tampa General Manager. “The reaction from our guests has been positive, and it’s also been energizing for our teammates.”

The painting of the mural began in May and took about a month to complete. The three student artists were awarded a commission and got a chance to see the mural in progress and meet Carlos Pons before the end of their school year.

Pons is a painter and multimedia artist currently working in the Tampa Bay area. Born in Guatemala City, he is a self-taught artist whose work reflects the illusion of reality and the human experience. His murals can be seen throughout the Tampa Bay area, and his work can be found at www.PazArtStudios.com.

“I love the creative way in which EchoPark approached the use of this otherwise very neutral space and had the vision to turn it into a canvas for a community-centered work of art,” said Pons. “I hope that other businesses will follow their example and use art as way to enliven Tampa’s built environment.”

EchoPark also made a donation to Blake High School’s Art Department as part of the project. EchoPark Automotive is a subsidiary by Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers.

Photos of the mural painting in progress, the completed mural, and the student artists with Carlos Pons are available upon request.

