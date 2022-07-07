ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Opinion: How E-bikes Can Help NYC Reach its Climate Goals

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To get the most out of its vital investments in protected bike lanes, the city should pull every lever at its disposal...

bkreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA proposes e-bikes ban from buildings

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY has been warning about fire danger from electric bikes for over a year. Now, NYCHA has a plan to ban them from their buildings.  The battery-powered motors assist you when you’re pedaling. E-bikes have grown not only in popularity but out of necessity, particularly with delivery workers who rely […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
PLANetizen

Manhattan Congestion Pricing Could Start in 2023

According to an article by Stephen Nessen in Gothamist, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed its response to over 400 questions sent to the agency by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) regarding the environmental impact of the city’s proposed congestion pricing scheme, a key step in moving forward with implementation of the program. The program would enact cordon pricing (a fee charged for entering a specific area) south of 60th Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Vehicles#Cityviews
bkreader.com

They’re Baaack: Here Come the Street Sweepers in Full Effect

On Tuesday, alternate side parking (ASP) rules were fully reenacted, meaning that New Yorkers living in residential neighborhoods will be required to move their vehicles semi-weekly once again, according to Gothamist. ASP was suspended during the pandemic to avoid unnecessary trips outside. The reversal comes as Mayor Eric Adams attempts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
huntspointexpress.com

The business of pot brings economic promise to the South Bronx

Cannabis dealers have sprung up across the city and state as a result of current legal gray areas. When New York State legalized marijuana possession last year, marijuana activists and most lawmakers were enthusiastic because the new law aimed to redress past legal injustices, and promised to generate lucrative new business opportunities and millions in new tax revenues.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Summer is here and NYC’s outdoor pools are officially open for the season! School is out, the temperatures are rising and it’s the perfect time to cool off in one of NYC’s free outdoor pools. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly atmosphere or just trying to beat the sunshine with some friends, we’ve got a list that will keep you covered. From Manhattan to Staten Island, we’ve listed out just some some of the free NYC pools that you should dip your toes into this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy