Edgewood Fire highlights dangers of building homes in fire hazard areas. The Edgewood Fire in Redwood City and Woodside on Tuesday, June 21, was “just” 20 acres of brush and grass, and was contained within a few hours with no structures burned. That is the good news. The bad news is power was cut off to 10,000 residents, including the Stanford University campus. Emergency evacuations were ordered for thousands of residents in the area.

WOODSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO