Miami, FL

Former Heat Forward P.J. Tucker Moves On To The Next Chapter

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Former Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has been an intangible player at every one of his NBA stops.

The Philadelphia 76ers expect nothing different once Tucker arrives at training camp. The Sixers introduced Tucker as their new signee Wednesday. He is on a three-year, $33.2 million deal.

"We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster," Sixers team president Daryl Morey. "P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition."

After leading the Heat past the Sixers in the second round of the postseason, he will now attempt to help Philadelphia compete for a championship. In his one season in Miami, Tucker helped the Heat make the conference finals. They fell one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals.

"This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I'm going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level," Tucker said. "Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be."

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Jazz Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Donovan Mitchell

Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 moves Hornets still must make after first weekend of 2022 NBA free agency

The Charlotte Hornets have missed the playoffs in LaMelo Ball’s first two seasons. They will be looking to end that streak next season. Charlotte received a crushing blow when rising star Miles Bridges was arrested for domestic violence. He was charged with felony domestic violence and had his restricted free agency tag quickly removed by the Hornets. Bridges may not suit up in the NBA any time soon and won’t receive the big payday he was expecting.
NBA
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Predicts Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

The prediction is in. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has looked into his crystal ball and has a pretty good idea on where Kyrie Irving will be playing next season. Windhorst is confident Irving wants to play with LeBron James and for the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Although the logistics are...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
