A San Antonio teen was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on the city's Southside overnight on Tuesday, July 12, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The incident occurred just after midnight at the intersection of Quintard Street and East White Avenue, near Mission County Park and Harlandale High School. According to police, a woman was driving an SUV on Quintard Street when she struck a teenage male on a bicycle.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO