Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

The Colorado Avalanche finally climbed back on top of the NHL mountain, winning the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup. They did so in highly impressive fashion, going 16-4 in the playoffs and beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals. Colorado has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a couple of years, but had been unable to put it all together. They finally did that this season, with one of the biggest differences being in goal. Darcy Kuemper had a fantastic year for Colorado. He went 37-12-4 with a 2.56 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. However, he is an unrestricted free agent and it appears the Avs will be unable to retain his services. That prompted the Avalanche Rangers trade for goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO