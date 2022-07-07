ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC — Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53. Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment’s death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause...

www.9news.com

ClutchPoints

Grading the Avalanche trade for Alexandar Georgiev from Rangers

The Colorado Avalanche finally climbed back on top of the NHL mountain, winning the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup. They did so in highly impressive fashion, going 16-4 in the playoffs and beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals. Colorado has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a couple of years, but had been unable to put it all together. They finally did that this season, with one of the biggest differences being in goal. Darcy Kuemper had a fantastic year for Colorado. He went 37-12-4 with a 2.56 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. However, he is an unrestricted free agent and it appears the Avs will be unable to retain his services. That prompted the Avalanche Rangers trade for goalie Alexandar Georgiev.
FanSided

Colorado Avalanche could end Darcy Kuemper era with latest trade

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers have lined up on a trade on NHL Draft Day. The Colorado Avalanche have found their new goaltender, as they are set to acquire Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 fifth-round pick, and a 2023 third-round pick.
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings live updates from 2022 NHL draft: Steve Yzerman picks Marco Kasper

MONTREAL — Steve Yzerman’s first-round picks already have had a beneficial impact on the Detroit Red Wings, and he picked center Marco Kasper. He’s a combination of skill and strength, and playing in the Swedish Hockey League with men not only forced him to adapt to a more physical game but also improve his skating. He plays a smart, heads-up game with a dash of grit, using his size and reach to control and defend the puck. He cited his competitiveness as a reason teams should draft him: “I always try to win. I think I can help teams win important games.”
ESPN

Son of Canadiens GM drafted in Montreal by LA Kings

MONTREAL --  Cheers erupted from the crowd at Day 2 of the NHL draft when the Los Angeles Kings announced they were taking Jack Hughes with the 51st pick. No, not THAT Jack Hughes, who already is in the league with the New Jersey Devils after going first in the draft three years ago. There was joy inside the Montreal Canadiens ' arena because this Jack Hughes is the son of the host team's general manager.
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Landeskog Had Long Journey to Stanley Cup Championship

Cale Makar may have stolen the spotlight, and the attention may have been on Nathan MacKinnon getting his first Stanley Cup, but this year’s championship run was a long time coming for another member of the Colorado Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has been the captain of the Avs for the...
The Hockey Writers

4 Free Agent Destinations for Kuemper After Avalanche’s Georgiev Trade

As is custom, the start of the 2022 NHL offseason has been explosive, with draft day dealings and free agent rumblings setting the stage for a whirlwind of transactions. Most intriguing is the goaltending carousel, as few legitimate starters look to hit the open market while even more teams have an opening in their crease. With several netminders already finding a new home, the market is sure to heat up exponentially for one of the few options remaining in Darcy Kuemper, the leading man for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
NHL

Avalanche Select Romaine and Zhigalov at 2022 NHL Draft

Colorado selects defenseman Chris Romaine and goaltender Ivan Zhigalov in the 2022 NHL Draft. After not having a pick in the 2022 NHL Draft until the sixth and seventh rounds, the Colorado Avalanche made two selections on Friday afternoon at Montreal's Bell Centre . The club selected defenseman Chris Romaine with the 193rd overall pick (sixth round) and goaltender Ivan Zhigalov with the 225th overall pick (seventh round).
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap: Red Wings make trade, nab eight prospects

MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
FOX Sports

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with first pick in NHL draft

The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. Slafkovsky, who starred at the Beijing Olympics without NHL players and was the tournament MVP, was the choice over Canadian center Shane Wright, who had long been considered the front-runner to be in this spot even before Montreal won the draft lottery.
