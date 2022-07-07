ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds Utd complete signing of winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United have signed Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Dutch club Feyenoord. The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Elland Road in a deal reportedly worth £21m. Sinisterra scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Feyenoord last...

www.bbc.co.uk

