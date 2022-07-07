Leeds Utd complete signing of winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale weren’t quite ready to play in Los Angeles FC’s rivalry derby, both stars got an up-close look at the passion and potential in their new club. José Cifuentes scored two goals and Cristian Arango got the eventual winner late in the second half, leading LAFC past the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Friday night in another exciting edition of the clubs’ El Tráfico crosstown rivalry. LAFC improved its record atop the Major League Soccer standings to 12-4-3 as it waits for the imminent debuts of its two superstar European signings. Chiellini was in uniform, but the 37-year-old Italian defender did not make his MLS debut. He left the touch line along with his fellow reserves to mob Arango in celebration of his goal in the 72nd minute.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO