Kaitlin Armstrong officially charged with murder of Moriah Wilson, bail bond set at $3.5 million

Kaitlin Armstrong has been formally charged with the first-degree murder of Moriah Wilson , with her bail set at $3.5 million.

Officials from the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service and Costa Rican authorities located and arrested Armstrong in Costa Rica on June 29, after a warrant for her arrest was issued on May 17.

She is now currently in Travis County Jail, where she has also been charged for theft of service.

Austin Police Department said: "On July 5, 2022, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was booked into Travis County Jail for Murder, first Degree Felony, and Theft of Service. She is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for Murder. The bond for Theft of Service is $3,500."

Armstrong evaded police for 43 days before her arrest. Her bail cost reflects the time it took to eventually apprehend her, as well as the severity of the murder.

On May 11, off-road cyclist Moriah Wilson was found dead with several gun-shot wounds in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. The 25-year-old had travelled to Austin to compete in the Gravel Locos, a 150-mile gravel race she was favoured to win.

After police questioned Armstrong on May 12, she subsequently fled the state on May 14 via Houston, before landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Police issued a warrant for her arrest for first-degree murder felony charges on May 17, and the day after she was spotted at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Inside Edition that later she had used a fraudulent passport to fly to Costa Rica, which she also used while staying in a hostel in Santa Teresa Beach, Provincia de Puntarenas. He said the 34-year-old had cut and dyed her hair in an attempt to change her physical appearance and a cosmetic surgery receipt also discovered in her possession.

Since her murder, Moriah's family has launched a GoFundMe page in memory of the beloved racer with further tributes pouring in from across the cycling community.

