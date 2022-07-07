ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Backstreet Boys, Rage Against the Machine

By Adriana Mendez
 3 days ago
There are a lot of events happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend. Check out some of the standouts in this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.

FRIDAY
Summerfest- BACKSTREET BOYS

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Alumni Charity Challenge

  • 2:30 p.m.
  • Former Marquette Golden Eagle, Green Bay Phoenix, Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Panther basketball stars re-unite to raise money for charity
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dude Perfect - That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour

  • 7:00 P.M.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
  • Milwaukee Wisconsin 53203

Gathering on the Green

  • ROOTS & BOOTS
  • 8:00 p.m.
  • Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin
  • 4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Bayshore Sounds of Summer: THE WHISKEYBELLES

  • 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers

  • 7:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

SATURDAY
Summerfest- THOMAS RHETT

  • 7:30 P.M.
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest - French Montana

  • 7:30 P.M.
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Frida Fest MKE

  • 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m.
  • 4511 S 6th St MKE 53221

Rage Against the Machine w/ Run the Jewels

  • Alpine Valley
  • 8:00 P.M.
  • 2699 County Road D
  • East Troy, WI 53120

Afro Soca Love: Marketplace

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • OASIS
  • 3120 W Villard Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Gathering on the Green

  • NIGHT RANGER & 38 SPECIAL
  • 8:00 P.M.
  • 4100 Highland Rd
  • Mequon, WI 53092

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East - Milwaukee Appearance

  • Mayfair Mall
  • 10:00- 7:00 P.M
  • 2500 North Mayfair Road
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Halloween at the Ballpark at Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin

  • 6:00 P.M.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI

Whitefish Bay Art Fest

  • 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.
  • 401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers

  • Sesame Street Day
  • 3:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

Bristol Renaissance Faire

  • Sat & Sundays Jul 9- Sept 5th
  • 12550 120th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142

Halal Restaurant Week

  • July 9-17
  • A dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants.

SUNDAY

Summerfest- Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

  • 7:00 P.M.
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Breakfast on the Beach at Lakeshore State Park

  • Music & Food Trucks
  • 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • 500 N Harbor Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

Gathering on the Green

  • DANNY GOKEY
  • 4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Whitefish Bay Art Fest

  • 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.
  • 401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers

  • Freddy Peralta Bobblehead Giveaway
  • First 35,000 ticketed fans
  • 1:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

