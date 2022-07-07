Patty Jackson To Host Essence Of Entertainment Concert Series At The Dell Music Center In Her 40th Year In Radio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual Essence of Entertainment concert series at The Dell Music Center is back. And the host is someone very familiar to radio listeners.

If you live in Philly and you love soulful tunes, then you know the voice of Patty Jackson. She’s a radio personality on 105.3 WDAS.

“I love to love people,” Jackson said. “Just making people feel good.”

And the place people feel good – The Dell Music Center.

Jackson has been hosting their summer concert series Essence of Entertainment for years, it’s attracted some of the most iconic artists.

And this year, there’s no shortage of season ticket holders.

“It’s a great venue,” Allen Jones said.

“The best-kept secret in Philadelphia,” Verna Cox said.

The Dell is one of the oldest concert venues in the city. About 13 years ago, it was shut down for renovations.

It reopened under new management. Since then, every year they are updating the music hall to keep it open and operational.

“So that people would understand there’s a priority being paid to the artists that came here, the people that work here and just the quality of service that was given to the people that support this venue,” Facetta Green, the operations manager of the Dell Music Center, said.

“This is a family venue, so if we keep it affordable you can bring your family,” Susan Slawson, the general manager of the Dell Music Center, said. “Our top ticket is a $100.”

And this summer’s lineup is one of Jackson’s favorites.

“It’s all kicking off with Gladys Knight,” she said. “Think of the Isley Brothers, Fantasia, Fresh from filming The Color Purple Movie Musical.”

The grand finale will be Jackson celebrating her own milestone.

“I’m celebrating my 40th anniversary in radio,” Jackson said.

Just a South Philly girl living her dream.

On Thursday night, Gladys Knight will hit the stage with an opening act performed by Kenny Lattimore and hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar.

Click here to see the lineup for the concert series.