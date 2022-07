Americans flocked to Fox News Channel last week as the network had the largest basic cable audience among both total viewers and the key demographic. Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers, finishing the week of June 27 through July 3 as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer benchmark. Fox News also topped all cable networks during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, averaging 2.1 million primetime viewers compared to 1.4 million for No. 2 MSNBC.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO