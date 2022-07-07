ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

New Slatington Farmers Market: A fresh idea with much more to come

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Cherries and blueberries are seen at Bleiler’s produce stand inside of the newly opened 28,000-square-foot Slatington Farmers Market Friday, July 1, 2022, in Washington Township, Lehigh County inside of what used to be the Keystone Lamp Factory. Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call/TNS

There’s something fresh happening near Slatington.

A new, indoor market — with fresh-picked produce, tasty prepared foods and more ― has opened in Washington Township.

The massive, 28,000 square feet Slatington Farmers Market still has much more to come, but we took the opportunity to pop in and see what it’s like and find out more.

The background

The market is at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township (just outside Slatington) in a space that was once the Keystone Lamp Factory. It’s attached to the seven-year-old Slatington Marketplace, specializing in antiques, collectibles and vintage items. It’s situated near the D&L Trail.

Like a lot of construction projects underway during the pandemic, the opening of the market was delayed about a year thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages.

The market opened to customers in early June with some key anchor vendors and market partner Chris White said there’s much more on the way.

“We hope people come hungry, find friendly faces and have a different experience,” White said.

What we found

In an anchor location right inside the front door is Bleiler’s Produce Patch, a Breinigsville farm that’s a familiar name to anyone who shops at the Trexlertown and Macungie farmers markets. On the day we visited, Bleiler’s had local honey, giant heads of cabbage, onions and red potatoes. Next to is Slatedale Discount Provisions , which is a bit like a general store.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there’s Whispering Myrtle Farms, specializing in fresh flowers as well as eggs, honey, and produce.

To the left of the market are some of the fast-casual food vendors such as Takkii Ramen and True Blue Mediterranean Express. (Both also have locations in Quakertown’s Trolley Barn Public Market. True Blue’s flagship operation is in Emmaus.)

There’s also the Pizza & Burger Hub ; Bulb Coffee Company (featuring cupcakes from the legendary Blondies in Catasauqua); and the Grove Nutrition (teas and healthy shakes.)

Newly opened is Sweets & Greens , specializing in savory and sweet crepes plus smoothies and salads and an ice cream vendor is about to open as well.

Along with the food vendors, the market also features Saylorsburg-based Stone Lake Winery and Doan Distillery (which also has a location in the Trolley Barn market.)

White is designing a market that’s more of a destination, a place you can come and stay awhile with the family. To that end, there’s a fun arcade for the kids and numerous retail vendors selling everything from custom T-shirts to antiques.

What’s to come

White said August should prove to be a big month for the market, with several vendors coming in. Highlights include:

  • Uncle Jay’s BBQ
  • Oahu Poke
  • The Waffle Spot
  • Debbie’s Pie in the Sky

Along with those vendors, the market will have a deli, a toy store and a candy shop coming in August.

White said at the end of August, the market will also host its first event in its 4,000-square-foot event space.

If you go

  • Note: On our visit, there was no AC but White expects that to be up and running by August. (Again, the supply chain)
  • Hours, days of operation: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays
  • Address: 8281 Route 873, Slatington
  • Info: facebook.com/theslatingtonfarmersmarket

