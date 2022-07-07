ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gerrit Cole gets call as Yankees open series at Boston

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q36SA_0gXVFXyd00

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole had a date circled on his calendar, but instead of facing the organization that drafted and developed him, the Pittsburgh Pirates, he’ll use his skills against his club’s top rival.

The American League East-leading Yankees will begin a four-game series against the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, with Cole getting the nod in the series opener.

But it wasn’t supposed to be that way.

A rainout of his scheduled start last Friday in Cleveland forced a doubleheader on Saturday and moved his start back one day. Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA) then missed pitching for the first time ever in Pittsburgh in visitors’ gray.

The Yankees split a two-game set against the Pirates the past two days, taking the series finale 16-0 on Wednesday.

“I just really haven’t been back to kind of soak it all up and think about it and how this feels,” Cole said in Pittsburgh. “It’s pretty cool. I’ve got to take care of Boston (on Thursday), but I do wish to pitch here at some point again. That’ll be really exciting.”

Instead, he gets another turn in one of baseball’s fiercest rivalries.

Across 11 career regular-season starts against Boston, Cole holds a 5-3 ledger with a 4.00 ERA. In two postseason starts vs. the Red Sox, including the AL wild-card game last year, he is 0-2 with a 7.86 ERA.

In the finale at Pittsburgh, the Yankees hit a season-high-tying six homers as part of a season-best 22-hit attack. They scored 11 times in the final two frames. Luis Severino fired six innings of shutout ball in the blowout.

New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has 22 homers and 52 RBIs, missed both games against the Pirates due to lower back stiffness.

Boston opened the 2022 season by dropping two of three games against the Yankees. Since last August, the Red Sox have been on the losing end of eight of the past nine regular-season meetings between the bitter foes.

Rafael Devers, who started 78 of Boston’s first 81 games in 2022, missed the past two games of the just-concluded road series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The third baseman took a seat due to minor back and hamstring ailments as the Red Sox fell 8-4 on Tuesday and 7-1 on Wednesday.

“He was fighting it down there, but we have to be smart about it,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of sitting Devers, who is hitting .327 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.

Boston’s Hansel Robles, a shutdown reliever leading up to last season’s playoffs, was designated for assignment on Wednesday to accommodate the arrival of Brayan Bello, the organization’s top pitching prospect. Bello took the loss in his major league debut, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings against the Rays.

Boston’s Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12) will make just his sixth career start on Thursday and his first appearance against the Yankees.

The 24-year-old right-hander recorded victories in three of his past four starts and turned in a strong start on Saturday in Chicago during a loss to the Cubs. He allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits in six innings while walking one and striking out six.

While opposition hitters are batting an impressive .290 against Winckowski, he has allowed just one long ball over 26 innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez names 4 teams who could steal Aaron Judge in free agency

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better player in Major League Baseball right now than Yankees‘ Aaron Judge, who’s having an MVP caliber season. At 30 years old, Judge is batting .287 with a 36.6% on base rate, 30 homers and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the league in long balls, generating a 59.5% hard-hit rate and 25.2% barrel rate. His HR/FB ratio sits at an impressive 32.6%. That means that 32.6% of his fly balls are turning into homers, which is an astronomical value.
MLB
Sportsnaut

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered. The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might...
MLB
MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Rafael Devers
CBS Boston

Video shows Chris Sale tantrum in Worcester dugout tunnel

BOSTON -- When speaking with reporters after his rehab start in Triple-A Worcester Wednesday night, Chris Sale managed to put a positive spin on his shaky outing.Prior to that, though, the veteran left-hander wasn't quite as composed.Sale's fourth (and potentially final) rehab outing ended poorly, with the lefty issuing a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the fourth inning. That walk was the fifth free pass of the night allowed by Sale, and it prompted manager Chad Tracey to come get the ball from his starter.And it led to an immediate outburst from Sale in the dugout tunnel.In a video...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League East#The Red Sox
Sports Illustrated

Report: Nets Requested Massive Return From Timberwolves for Kevin Durant

The Nets seem to have set a sky-high price in Kevin Durant trade talks, reportedly looking to get back multiple first-round picks and All-Star talents. There are very few teams that could even begin negotiating with Brooklyn given these circumstances, but one team that could have was the Timberwolves. And when Minnesota called the Nets about Durant, Brooklyn asked for a whole lot.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy