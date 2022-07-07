ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDH to host webinar on state’s crisis response program

By Bria Gremillion
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Office of Behavioral...

WAFB

LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App. “As a parent, I know the importance of having our family’s healthcare information at my fingertips,” said Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips. “This is another great tool to help families better manage their healthcare.”
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. treasurer calls for statewide online payment options

BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) meeting discussions today (Friday, July 8, 2022), stressing that Louisiana must learn to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the meeting agenda pointed toward the need to (1.) explore acceptance...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport set to receive $5.2M in infrastructure law funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $5.2 million in funding from the recently-passed Infrastructure Law to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), officials announced on Thursday, July 7. Officials said the airport will use the money to replace two passenger boarding bridges, bringing reliability, energy...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Student represents Louisiana abroad in Vietnam honors program

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - Big things are ahead for Assumption High School 10th grader Katelyn McCain. She is representing Louisiana abroad during a summer honors internship program in Vietnam. FutureDocs Abroad offers unique training opportunities for high school students who want a future career in medicine. Students can get...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic closes ahead of state’s trigger law taking effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Most abortions in Mississippi will be illegal starting Thursday when the trigger law takes effect. No one will ever receive an abortion again in the Pink House, as it’s come to be known. We checked in during the clinic’s last day of operations. Tensions were high, as they often are, with pro-life protestors trying to stop clients before they ever enter the parking lot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAFB

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE site. The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July 5 after an attempted malware attack previously caused the site to go offline. The attempted attack also impacted similar websites in as many as 40 other states. There was no data breach, according to officials.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Entergy customers already seeing higher utility bills this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Entergy customers in the greater Baton Rouge area have been seeing higher utility bills recently. The company made the announcement on Friday, June 3, citing two factors as the reason for the price spike: the rising cost of natural gas and severe weather that has impacted the region over the past two years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana high court leaves abortion bans on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Supreme Court has chosen not to get involved at this stage in the attorney general’s attempt to block a restraining order against the state’s abortion law. Conservative justice Jeff Hughes asserted that it would be premature for the court to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

More storms today; heavy rain possible again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are likely again today, as a disturbance continues its slow westward trek along the northern Gulf Coast. Rains will increase by late morning and become widespread once again into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is also a possibility again today, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding. Highs should reach 90° or a little above in most inland areas before the rains arrive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

