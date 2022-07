IN AMHERST – THE STATE D-O-T WILL HAVE OVERNIGHT CLOSURES IN PLACE ON I-990 FOR UTILITY WORK. MASS MURDER SHOOTING SUSPECT PAYTON GENDRON WAS BACK IN A BUFFALO COURTROOM YESTERDAY WITH HIS ATTORNEYS. NEW DATA FROM THE STATE D-O-H SHOWS THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IS ON THE RISE AGAIN...

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO