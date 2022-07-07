ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Husky Responds to Owner's Question About Walkies in Funny Video: 'No Go Out'

By Monica Greep
 3 days ago
"He's 100 percent saying 'I don't wanna go out.' He's adorable," said one...

Comments / 11

Barbara Parrish
2d ago

Such wonderful very talkative dogs. So loveable!

Gail barnes
2d ago

How cute. He sure can talk.. I see most huskies do talk a lot. Cute.

Alexis Wiser
2d ago

Amazing pup! He reminds me of a three-year-old kid. Such a personality!

pethelpful.com

Dog Refuses to Eat Unless Someone Prays With Her First in Precious Video

Sometimes, dogs know their manners better than people! Bristol the bulldog is a perfect example of this as she shows off her dinnertime etiquette in @blueeye_badass's recent TikTok video. This sweet girl waits to eat dinner until someone prays with her!. And yes, it's even cuter than it sounds. Not...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lucas
pethelpful.com

Dog Blatantly Refuses to Get Out of the Pool in Video That Has Us Cracking Up

Now that summer’s here, we’ll pretty much be hanging poolside every weekend. And apparently, we aren’t the only ones looking forward to spending time outside. A Golden Retriever on TikTok was clearly not willing to leave the water, even after his owner pointed out that he was definitely not supposed to be swimming without permission. Whoops! Sorry not sorry.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
PETS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
