All Three Mothers of Elon Musk's Children Were Born in Same Place

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

With the news that Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with an executive at one of his companies, one factor stood out about the women who have borne his children—all three of them were born in Canada.

Business Insider on Wednesday published findings from court documents that revealed the Tesla and Space CEO, 51, had welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Zilis serves as director of operations and special projects at artificial intelligence firm Neuralink.

The court documents, dated April 25, 2022, were filed in Austin, Texas, by the parents who stated that they "would like the children to have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDcxy_0gXVCRmu00
Elon Musk is pictured on May 02, 2022 in New York City. All three of the women the billionaire has had children with hail from Canada. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The request for the name change was reportedly approved by a judge in May 2022.

While the world adjusts to the news that Musk now has nine publicly known living children, it's also noteworthy that all of the mothers share a national birthplace.

Musk had five of his children—one set of twins and one set of triplets—with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, whose birthplace is listed as Peterborough, Ontario.

Musk and his now ex-girlfriend Grimes are parents to daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who was welcomed via surrogate in December 2021, and 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii. The birth of their daughter was kept quiet, only being publicly revealed months later.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Also born in Canada is Zilis, who suggested in a December 2016 tweet that she hails from Markham, Ontario, which is approximately 20 miles northeast of downtown Toronto.

While Musk was born in South Africa and has been based in the U.S. for decades, he did briefly live in Canada from the age of 17, having obtained citizenship through his mother, Maye Musk, who was born in the Great White North.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJASy_0gXVCRmu00
Maye Musk is pictured on July 04, 2022, in Paris, France. Musk, mother of Elon Musk, was born in Canada. Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Though he eventually transferred his studies from Ontario's Queen's University to the University of Pennsylvania, Elon Musk has publicly expressed his affection for Canada.

"I love Canada!" Elon Musk tweeted during an online conversation back in February 2017. "I'm half Canadian. My Mom was born in Regina. My grandfather (her Dad) was American, born in Minnesota."

Three months later, in May 2017, the billionaire shared a memory of his early days in Canada after arriving from South Africa.

Captioning a photo that showed him sporting two hats while wielding a hammer, he wrote: "On my cousin's farm in Canada at 17, wearing a hat on a hat."

Elon Musk, would eventually move to California's Silicon Valley to attend Stanford University graduate school. He is now primarily based in Texas.

While the three mothers of his children are Canadian, he has had relationships with women from other countries, being married to English-born actor Talulah Riley between 2010 and 2012. They wed again the year following their divorce, though the relationship ended for good in 2016.

He also had a relationship with Texas-born Aquaman star Amber Heard, who he was seen with between the spring of 2017 and early 2018.

The billionaire has most recently been romantically linked to Australian Elvis star Natasha Bassett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TujnT_0gXVCRmu00
Grimes is pictured in Hollywood, California, on March 4, 2019. The singer was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

He told The New York Times in 2020 that he doesn't play a prominent role in his children's lives when they are very young. "Right now there's not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he said.

His family life drew headlines earlier this year, when it was reported that one of his children with Wilson is seeking to disassociate herself from her father.

Court documents filed in California in April show that Elon Musk's child has petitioned for a new name in order to reflect their new gender, and to cut ties him as she does not wish to be related to him in "any way, shape or form."

The 18-year-old's new name is Vivian Jenna Wilson, having taken her mother's surname.

Comments / 113

All Invite Ohm
2d ago

Why waste the time to write an article like this? This isn't news and it's not something anyone has asked... Who cares!?

Reply(24)
39
H.Y.O.N
20h ago

it's crazy how they don't use the term " Baby mama" when talking about these particular individuals....and if anyone ever fits the narrative of "BABY MAMA" it's these women .

Reply
6
Mowog
1d ago

Thanks abbot for inviting this monster to Texas. This guy gives me the creeps. Not anything that Texas should be proud of.

Reply
13
