Who Won 'The Challenge: All Stars 3'? What Happened in the Paramount+ Finale

Emma Corrin is telling their story! The Crown star graced the cover of Vogue and opened up about coming out as queer. “My grin really says it all! A huge honor to be your August cover,” Corrin, 26, said of the shoot, which showed them flaunting armpit hair in a tweed top and a baseball cap. In the interview published on Wednesday, July 6, Corrin spoke about gender fluidity, sharing, “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be. There might always be some fluidity there for me.”

