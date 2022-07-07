China and 803 Collaborators in Forced and Slave Labor | Opinion

Hundreds of multinationals and smaller companies are using forced or slave labor in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. For the moment, it is not clear how the Biden administration will react to such abhorrent employment practices.

On June 22, Jewish World Watch, an NGO, launched an online database of businesses that either are or appear to be employing such labor, either directly or through suppliers. There are now 803 firms from more than 35 countries on the database.

The release is timely because on the previous day, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act went into effect. The American law creates a rebuttable presumption that goods made in Xinjiang were produced with forced labor and are therefore ineligible for importation into the U.S. pursuant to the Tariff Act of 1930.

Some are concerned that President Joe Biden will not enforce the new law. Apple and Nike, two companies that had to know about Uyghur forced labor in their supply chains, fought hard against the adoption of the law—as did the Biden administration itself. The president signed the bill, but only after it passed both houses of Congress with veto-proof majorities.

Why would Biden allow the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to become a dead letter? The new law, among other things, conflicts with his cherished climate change goals.

To further his climate agenda, the president on June 6 waived tariffs on solar cells and modules from four Southeast Asian nations—Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. But the big beneficiary is the Xinjiang region, because products manufactured there are often mislabeled as made in those four countries, especially Vietnam, in order to avoid tariffs and prohibitions.

"Vietnam does not make all the 'Made in Vietnam' products," Los Angeles-based trade expert Jonathan Bass told Newsweek. "They are made in China. Beijing, with false invoices and phony bills of lading, should get the Nobel Prize for fiction."

Biden believes he needs to import solar panels, which means he will be importing polysilicon, a pure form of silicon often processed into solar cells and modules.

If something is made with polysilicon, regardless of the labeling, there's a high likelihood that it was made in whole or in part by forced or slave labor in the People's Republic of China.

Xinjiang's manufacturers produce 45% of the world's solar-grade polysilicon, according to Serena Oberstein, Jewish World Watch's executive director. Her organization's database, she tells Newsweek, reveals that all polysilicon manufacturers in Xinjiang either take advantage of notorious labor transfer programs or use suppliers that do so.

An old Uyghur man walks in Kashgar old city on June 30, 2020 in Kashgar, China. David Liu/Getty Images

The Chinese government rounds up and regiments Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities so that they can be offered to companies as involuntary labor. "The database," Oberstein said, "stunningly illustrates how China is tainting global supply chains, especially those in the green-energy sector."

Theoretically, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and other laws should bar the importation of mislabeled polysilicon, but Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, tells Newsweek she is concerned the administration will go lax because of its climate agenda.

Bass, who moved his furniture and furnishings operations out of China when he saw first-hand Chinese working conditions, is also worried that companies will use "supplier assessments" to cover up forced and slave labor. "Factories in China maintain two sets of documentation and operate in two different ways, for audit days and non-audit days, so that the auditing firms they hire never see horrific labor practices," he said in comments to this publication. "Of course, auditors know what's going on because, even though audits are theoretically unannounced, factories know the days the auditors will come. And, unfortunately, American customers, who rely on the audits to show that their labor practices are compliant, look the other way."

For decades, China has gotten away with slavery because slave labor, especially when audit firms knowingly hide horrific practices, makes money for everybody in the chain of commerce. Chinese factories, shipping companies, and American retailers, among others, profit.

Ultimately, therefore, the issue is one of morality: Can America, as a society dedicated to equality, tolerate modern-day slavery? So far, the answer has been "yes."

Of course, the answer must be "no."

"The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act targets the financial engine of the Uyghur genocide and makes sure that Western companies and Chinese state enterprises are not able to profit from the atrocities of the Chinese state," says Abbas. "Targeting China's pocketbook is critical in forcing an end to these crimes."

Slavery, like other crimes against humanity, are also crimes against individuals. "My sister, Gulshan Abbas, could have made your shirt," Abbas points out. "Famous Uyghur writers, professors, philanthropists, and pop stars could have picked the cotton in your closet."

"Biden, thanks to Congress, now has a tool to end the horror of slavery in China," says Bass. "His administration must enforce the law."

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChang.

The views expressed int his article are the writer's own.