Dad Dragged for Strict Kids' Schedule With Daily Run, Screen Ban and Chores
"Be a parent and not a drill instructor," said one commenter after reading the parent's strict schedule for their kids' summer...www.newsweek.com
"Be a parent and not a drill instructor," said one commenter after reading the parent's strict schedule for their kids' summer...www.newsweek.com
Children THRIVE on structure. These kids have exactly four hours of mandatory activities, and the REST of their day is for fun. If you think this is bad or excessive you were either never a parent or you were a weak parent...
I congratulate you for being such a great Dad!!! My son in law and daughter have my 2 grands on a very tight schedule also. I did the same thing with my daughter, neither one of them wants a kid brought up by some gadget. That's what parents are for!! Anybody that questions your method is not much of a parent. Besides it's not their business.
I guess im the evil mother who has toddlers on a strict schedule. they only get tv at lunch time and for 30 minutes in the evenings when dishes are being done and laundry folded.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11