ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jacob Blake's Father and Breonna Taylor's Aunt Arrested by Akron Police

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Jacob Blake's father and Breonna Taylor's aunt were reportedly arrested while protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio.

Protests have been taking place in Akron since Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by officers in a hail of gunfire following a pursuit in the early hours on June 27. Police later confirmed Walker was unarmed and released video footage of the shooting, fueling further outrage.

Protesters gathered in front of the Akron Police Department on Wednesday after Mayor Dan Horrigan lifted a curfew that was put in place after protests became violent last week.

Several people were taken into custody, WJW reported, after police said anyone on the street downtown would be subject to arrest.

According to reports on social media, the relatives of Black people who have been harmed or killed by police were among those taken into custody.

A video posted on Twitter by @FamilysSoupTV captured the moment officers restrained Jacob Blake Sr., while other protesters yelled at police to let him go.

"He's handicapped! That's Jacob Blake Sr.! You know who that is, right?" the person behind the camera can be heard shouting.

Taylor's aunt, Bianca Austin, was "manhandled" by officers, according to the tweet posted alongside the clip.

"The moment the Police moved in, Bianca Austin was manhandled. Me and Cortez Rice were bear maced. Activists Pressure was assaulted. He had his head slammed on the ground, the truck and was punched by cops, and Jacob Blake Sr was pinned," it said.

Videos on Twitter also showed multiple police officers restraining one protester as an officer repeatedly punched the man in the face.

Austin and activist Cortez Rice were later arrested "when they tried speaking to the press about what happened," the user wrote in another tweet.

Blake Sr. was "severely beaten" by officers and transported to hospital in police custody, political activist Fred Hampton said in a video posted on Twitter.

His son, Jacob Blake Jr., was paralyzed after being shot multiple times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2020. The shooting prompted unrest during a summer that saw widespread protests fueled by the police killings of George Floyd and other Black people, including Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was unarmed when she was shot dead by police, who executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13, 2020.

Newsweek has contacted the Akron Police Department and representatives for Blake and Austin for comment. The mayor's office has also been asked for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBo42_0gXVCA1n00
Jacob Blake's father and Breonna Taylor's aunt were reportedly arrested while protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio. In tis combination image, Breonna Taylor (Top left), Jacob Blake (Top right) and Sheriff officers snats in riot gear as demonstrators gather outside Akron City Hall to protest the killing of Jayland Walker, shot by police, in Akron, Ohio, July 3, 2022. Getty

Comments / 211

Roberto KRATOS RAGE
2d ago

Protesting is not going to do anything! This movement is trying to make Saints out of people that made horrible career choices. I guarantee you most of the people Protesting didn't take the time to watch the full video of the incident when this "gentleman " decided that it was a good idea to shoot at the Police Officers while he was been pursuit. Then to make matters worst, while he was basically surrounded, decided to flea from them. There is more while been pursuit on foot now the Police Officers attempted to tase him twice. So he decided to reach for hus waist band. Now if he already shot once, what makes you think he wont do it again. Common sense people. Stop resisting arrest. Take your chances in court ( alive ). 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply(24)
70
Noah Ellis
2d ago

Yet no one has mentioned the fact that Jayland Walker fled police a night earlier in the week and the police were trying to pull him over for a second time for an infraction when he ran again. Audio and video of the chase catches him firing one shot at police and when he was being cornered he jumped out of his moving car leaving his gun behind, which he wasn't licensed to carry, and the cops tried to tase him. He turned suddenly as if to charge police and not knowing whether he was armed or not was shot by police. He made quite a few bad decisions that in the end cost him his life and yet these protesters fail to look more into the incident to find out what happened.

Reply(4)
51
Jenlol
2d ago

and to think here I am at home like hmm probably not the best choice to be in the street , or screaming in a police officers face. like truly does anyone think this will make apd change or bring any change

Reply(30)
41
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisconsinexaminer.com

Jacob Blake Sr. arrested at protest in Akron, Ohio

Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by Kenosha police in 2020 triggering days of unrest, was arrested Thursday in Akron, Ohio, by local law enforcement. Blake was joined by family members of Breonna Taylor and other families who’ve experienced police violence, as they protested the shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. Blake and the other family members were charged with rioting, and the city remained under a curfew Friday.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Two people, including a 4-year-old girl, died Friday after shots were fired into a large crowd during a celebratory gathering in Ohio, authorities said. Journei Tolbert, 4, of Akron, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, of Akron, died at different hospitals in the city after the shooting, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. EDT in a parking lot in the Summit Lake neighborhood, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
BET

Breonna Taylor’s Aunt Arrested, Warrant Issued For Jacob Blake’s Father After Jayland Walker Shooting Protest

Breonna Taylor’s aunt and Jacob Blake’s father have been reportedly charged following a protest over the death of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio. According to Cleveland.com, Jacob Blake Sr., 55, and a 37-year-old man were charged after they continued to block the intersection. Both men were accused of rioting, disorderly conduct, failing to disperse and resisting arrest.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Louisville, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Fred Hampton
WECT

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found shot to death in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Black People#Jayland Walker#Wjw
MSNBC

Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police

On July 4th, 2022, a gunman opened fire in Highland Park killing over 7 people and wounding many more, and was arrested without incident. Just a week before in Akron, OH, Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, was shot dozens of times as he fled police. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins Paola Ramos to discuss the difference in treatment between innocent Black men and white criminals.July 6, 2022.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning. According to officers, the victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Westlake Police search for Dick’s Sporting Goods shoplifters

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police are hoping the public can help to identify two people involved with a shoplifting that took place at Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 11. Police said that they responded at about 5:30 p.m., when one of two women that were seen together in...
WESTLAKE, OH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy