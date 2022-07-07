ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

William and Kate's Polo PDA Praised: 'On International Kissing Day'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's affectionate appearance at a charity polo match delighted royal watchers as the pair put on a tactile...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Grazia

Kate Middleton Wears Her Favourite Pair Of £150 Sunglasses To Watch The Polo

It's been a hectic week of sporting events if you're Kate Middleton. Yesterday she was at Wimbledon - blessing the stands with a splendid display of polka dots - and today it was to Egham, where she and her husband attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Naturally, she's a pro at spectator sports - and if there's one thing we've learnt from her courtside outfits, it's that you always need a pair of sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles' Wife Wanted To Have A Private Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle When They Were In UK, But Sussexes Allegedly Rejected Invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. earlier this month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Several sources claimed that they had not interacted with the senior members of the royal family Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, according to a royal expert, Camilla actually extended an invitation to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes, but they rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Kinsey Schofield
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Kissing Day#British Royal Family#Uk#The Guards Polo Club
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters. Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle is known for her commitment to sustainable and meaningful fashion — and her latest style statement is no exception. The Duchess of Sussex debuted two new glittering diamond rings at the Invictus Games in April. She also wore the rings to Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were on display during a playful moment with some of the younger royal family members during Trooping the Colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
894M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy