ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

‘That man scares me.’ Judge denies bail for man charged for stalking Mississippi mayor.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej0Tf_0gXVBwzW00

Lafayette County Circuit Court judge Kent Smith denied bond and ordered a psychiatric evaluation for a local man charged with the aggravated stalking of Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

In a preliminary hearing, the court heard a case against Matt Reardon, 35, for violating a restraining order Robyn and Rhea Tannehill garnered in 2017.

In May 2017, Reardon was charged with stalking Tannehill and her husband, Rhea Tannehill. Reardon pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to leave Lafayette County for five years.

The restraining order specified that Reardon could not come within 500 feet of the Tannehills or Rhea Tannehill’s law firm, Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie, PLLC located on North Lamar Boulevard.

Reardon violated the restraining order on June 20, when he visited Oxford City Hall — Mayor Robyn Tannehill’s place of work.

On June 28, Reardon was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with felony aggravated stalking.

In a Chancery Court hearing on June 30 at Calhoun County Courthouse, Lafayette County Chancery Court Judge Lawrence Little found Reardon in contempt of court for violating the protection order. According to witness testimony from Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, Reardon used expletives towards the Tannehills and repeatedly gave them the middle finger.

Pollan was one of eight witnesses Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick called to the stand for testimony on Reardon’s character and the potential danger he posed not only to the Tannehills and their family but the entire community. Among the witnesses included Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East who stated Reardon was “an absolute threat and has been a threat for a long time.”

The Tannehills also took the witness stand to give testimony on the June 20th incident and how they have handled the last five years.

Robyn Tannehill said her awareness of Reardon first began when she proposed a resolution to take down the state flag which displayed the Confederate symbol.

Reardon, a proponent of states rights and the South, was reportedly and would attend meetings with a holstered gun.

“I first became fearful of Mr. Reardon when he came to a board meeting in 2017 and he had a gun in his lap,” said Robyn Tannehill in the court hearing. “He glared at me and he pointed at me [with his finger] throughout the meeting.”

According to the mayor, when Reardon’s actions began to escalate the city introduced the idea of metal detectors at City Hall and new policies to ensure safety in courtrooms. East said they increased law enforcement presence in meetings when they knew Reardon would be present.

Reardon would go on to make multiple social media posts and videos about Tannehill calling her corrupt and a communist and Rhea an accomplice in her actions.

Robyn would later find out that Rhea defended Reardon’s ex-partner in a domestic violence case against Reardon. According to the Tannehills, Reardon’s posts would escalate in nature when it seemed that he lost visitation rights to his child, who he shared with the aforementioned partner.

According to Robyn, Reardon blames them for everything that went wrong in his life.

“He’s been fixated on me and my family for over five years and credited us irrationally on all the decisions he’s made personally in his life,” she said.

Robyn went on to account Reardon’s visit to City Hall on June 20 with great emotion.

Reardon also recorded a video of his visit and uploaded it to his YouTube channel, Lafayette County Audit.

The video displays Reardon entering the City Hall lobby, venturing around the first-floor lobby and talking with city employees before making his way up to the second floor where the mayor’s office is located.

According to Robyn Tannehill’s court testimony, photos and descriptions of Reardon were disseminated to City Hall employees for awareness. When Reardon entered the building, an employee on the first floor warned Tannehill and her assistant of his presence and they proceeded to hide from his view.

“I can’t really explain the fear I had that day knowing this monster was standing outside my door,” said Robyn. “My office is where it is because of Matt Reardon. I moved my office in 2017 because I was too accessible … I’ll just say it’s not fair to be scared sitting in my own office.”

The mayor then notified her husband of Reardon’s presence in the building and the Oxford Police Department was soon notified. Captain Donovan Lyons and Lieutenant Kevin Parker responded to the scene to apprehend Reardon and escort him away from City Hall.

The officers told Reardon that he was in violation of the restraining order and if he needed to visit City Hall, he could make an appointment. Reardon called the Tannehills’ restraining order into question, arguing its legitimacy but did not return to City Hall.

“I’m not scared of much but it really makes me mad that I have to sit here and admit that that man scares me,” said Robyn. “He scares me for me, he scares me for my family and he scares me for everybody in my office. It is not fair for these people to be scared at work. It’s not fair for me to worry about the safety of my family.”

“I’m tired of it,” she continued. “It’s time for something to be done.”

Upon the information given and witness testimony, Smith said he would deny Reardon bail and would require a psychiatric evaluation to attest that Reardon knows and appreciates the consequences of his actions, is competent to stand trial, and for the psychiatrist or counselor to evaluate his threat level and violent tendencies.

In an exercise of fairness, Smith asked Kilpatrick to make sure this case meets with the grand jury in August. Reardon’s defense attorney Mitchell Driskell III said they would attempt a “bill of information,” a waiver of indictment and agreement charging the defendant named with the commission of an indictable offense, made on oath and signed. The bill would be presented to the court by the district attorney, without action by the grand jury.

Smith gave Driskell approval to consider a bill of information in order to expedite the case.

“I’m just trying to avoid unnecessary or unreasonable delay for Mr. Reardon because, I don’t apologize for the ruling, but I think the ruling will hold,” said Smith. “Let’s let this matter be resolved as reasonably soon as possible.”

Comments / 2

Candy B
3d ago

I hope my accused can get the same!! It’s so sad to be a prisoner in your own home because of stalkers!! I’m ready for that peace!!

Reply
3
Related
WREG

County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. Witnesses said law enforcement showed up Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Clerk’s office location on Mullins Station to arrest Askew. According to the Shelby […]
Magnolia State Live

Former postal worker sentenced for stabbing Mississippi postmaster with screwdriver

A Southaven woman was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for assaulting an employee of the United States. According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former U.S. Postal employee, forcibly assaulted the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021, by stabbing the woman with a screwdriver. The victim was engaged in the official performance of her duties at the time of the attack that resulted in bodily injury.
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Lafayette County, MS
Government
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Lafayette County, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Smith
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Benton man arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 8 by Vicksburg Police Narcotics for a chase that happened in April. Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, was charged with Felony Eluding. Police said the chase happened on Thursday, April 28. Turner appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond […]
VICKSBURG, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Woman Charged with Check Fraud

Officers with the Oxford Police Department took a report from a business in the 1500 block of Old Highway 7 on June 9 for a person who cashed a check that had already been cashed. After investigation, Evelyn Houston, 38, of Oxford, was charged with felony false pretense. Houston was...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Billy Ray Turner sentenced to 25 years on two charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge has ruled that Billy Ray Turner will serve two 25-year sentences for his convictions in the Lorenzen Wright murder case. Billy Ray Turner appeared in court Friday for a sentencing hearing. Turner was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 25 years for attempted murder. Those sentences […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Mayor#Domestic Violence
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WREG

Four arrested after alleged crime spree ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Two men and two teens are facing serious charges after allegedly committing a number of crimes including stealing a car from the Memphis International Airport. Investigators haven’t said if the vehicle was taken from the parking garage or cell phone lot where people wait to pick up passengers. Either way, rideshare driver […]
Magnolia State Live

Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
88K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy