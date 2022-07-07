ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Widespread sense of relief’ that Boris Johnson is going, says Nicola Sturgeon

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2XNE_0gXVBfEP00
The First Minister questioned if the Prime Minister staying on until a new leader is elected was sustainable (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be a “widespread sense of relief” as the Prime Minister prepares to stand down.

Boris Johnson clung to power in the past 48 hours despite more than 50 resignations from his government, including Education Secretary Michelle Donelan after just over a day in the job.

The Prime Minister will stay on as interim leader until the Tories elect a new leader, which is expected to be before the party’s conference in October.

The First Minister pondered whether that was “sustainable”.

On Twitter she said: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?”

She added that the Prime Minister was “manifestly unfit” to be Prime Minister, claiming that the events of this week shows the “Westminster system is broken”.

“For (Scotland) the democratic deficit inherent in Westminster government doesn’t get fixed with a change of PM.

“None of the alternative Tory PMs would ever be elected in Scotland. And in policy terms, it is hard to see what real difference hard Brexit supporting Labour offers.

“Independence only happens if a majority living in Scotland choose it – but there is no doubt it offers the real and permanent alternative to Westminster, and the opportunity to fulfil our potential at home and play our part as a good global citizen. It’s time for that choice.”

Ms Sturgeon later told the BBC it was “quite incredible” for the Prime Minister to say he woUld remain in post until October.

“I think the sooner he is out of Number 10 – and preferably that is today – the better,” she said.

She added: “Given Boris Johnson has so clearly lost the confidence of the UK – and I think that has been the case for some time according to, not just opinion polls but recent by-elections – he has also lost the confidence of the House of Commons and his own party, it is just an unsustainable proposition to say that he will continue to inhabit Number 10 for three to four months.”

Ms Sturgeon suggested that Mr Johnson would not behave as a “caretaker Prime Minister”, saying: “He will want to do things, and in the process of that cause even more chaos than he has already.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the news was “welcome” but, echoing the sentiment of the First Minister, said it “changes very little” for Scotland.

“Whoever replaces him, Scotland will still be saddled with a Tory government we didn’t vote for imposing Brexit, austerity cuts and damaging policies against Scotland’s will,” he said.

“And with all the Westminster parties fully signed up to a hard Brexit, it is clear a change of government alone cannot provide the real change that Scotland needs.”

Mr Blackford said the only way to escape the damage of Westminster control” was through Scottish independence.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement on Thursday announcing his resignation.

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson, however, said it was “arrant nonsense” the Prime Minister was going to stay on until the party conference.

“There’s no way he can stay on until October,” she said.

“It’s arrant nonsense to think he can. Someone needs to grip this.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said whoever replaces the Prime Minister will have been “complicit” in his administration.

“The entire country will breathe a sigh of relief that Boris Johnson is going,” he said on Twitter.

“But, let’s not forget that whoever replaces him is complicit. We don’t just need a change at the top, we need a change of Government.”

Mr Sarwar later described the Prime Minister as a “cheat, a charlatan, a man devoid of any principles or any values”.

Scottish Government minister, and Scottish Green co-leader, Patrick Harvie, said it was a “huge relief” that the Prime Minister would be stepping down, although “suggestions he can remain in office until October are ridiculous”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory leadership hopefuls branded ‘chaotic catwalk’

The shadow home secretary has called the Tory leadership race a “chaotic catwalk of contestants” as a growing number of MPs battle it out to replace Boris Johnson. Yvette Cooper said they were all part of a “catalogue of failure” as she blasted 12 years of Conservative government. It comes as the Tory leadership battle heats up, with Penny Mordaunt becoming the latest candidate to throw her hat into the ring on Sunday. She joins eight other MPs who have put their names forward so far, including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak. Grant Shapps, the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says we need ‘clean start’ after launching leadership bid

Tom Tugendhat says he is "committed" to a "clean start" for the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party after he launched his leadership bid to become the next Tory leader."I think Boris Johnson delivered many things for this country, but what we know need is a clean start because the government and the Conservative party to return to the service of the people and to have that clean start that we all know is needed," the Tory backbencher told Sophie Ridge on Sunday.The prime minister-hopeful also revealed the naughtiest thing he’s ever done.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Scottish Independence#Uk#Education#Tories
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.The former Formula One boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin, the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I would still take a bullet.”He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could have...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt launches Tory leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The unusual clip shared on Twitter featured Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.Ms Mordaunt concluded the launch video by saying: “Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.”The Plymouth MP’s narrator states that: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image...
WORLD
Reuters

Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by Ukraine conflict

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia that was getting under way on Thursday with the war all but certain to dominate discussions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May during leadership campaign interview

Grant Shapps jokes he's not as "naughty" as Theresa May during his most recent leadership campaign interview.The transport secretary confirmed on Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he wouldn't offer caretaker prime minister Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet.Ms Ridge asked Shapps what the "naughtiest thing he's ever done" was."I haven't been terribly naughty, I've never run through any corn fields," he jokes, referencing the former PM’s antics.Adding: "I'm just not a natural rebel like that.""Like Theresa May?" Ms Ridge asks."Not on that scale, no."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt joins Tory leadership fray as candidates pledge tax cuts

Conservative leadership candidates have come out swinging with pledges to slash taxes and overhaul post-Brexit trade arrangements, as a new contender joined the fray. International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run in the race, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt says Tories ‘more often’ reflect Britain’s values as she launches leadership bid

Penny Mordaunt launched her bid to be the Conservative Party leader with a bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.The clip sees Boris Johnson making the joke “Let’s get Breakfast done”, and claims the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour.In the clip, the Plymouth MP’s narrator states: “Conservatives do not have a monopoly on good people and good ideas” – while showing an image of Jo Cox, the Labour MP murdered in 2016.Ms Mourdant is the ninth candidate to formally enter the leadership race.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak announces bid for Tory leadership in campaign videoTom Tugendhat wants to ‘move on’ from trans debateGrant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May
WORLD
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister.After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt wants to expand Rwanda deportation plan to other countries as Tory candidates back flights

Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he would back an expansion of the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda.His Tory rivals Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat also vowed to push on with the plan to use the central African country to “offshore” migrants arriving by small boats.Viewed as a Tory moderate, Mr Hunt is keen to build support from people in the right of the party keen to see further crackdowns on small boat crossing in the English Channel.“I think we have to stop the small boats. I support the current policy,” the former...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy