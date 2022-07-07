ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

France travel rules: What are the latest restrictions for holidaymakers?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heqE6_0gXVBdSx00
Lavender fields beneath the village of Simiane la Rotonde, Provence (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UK’s close neighbour and beloved short-break destination saw a range of different rules imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At one point, amid the Omicron variant panic, France banned UK visitors altogether.

Now it’s largely relaxed its rules for international visitors, meaning whether you’re off on a city break to glorious Paris, headed to the Riviera for sun and sea, or dipping into its vineyards, your French holiday should be much more straightforward than in recent months.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Do I need proof of vaccination or a test to visit France?

Yes - fully vaccinated visitors need to provide proof of vaccination, while unvaccinated visitors need to provide a negative PCR test result (taken within 72 hours before departure) or an antigen test result (taken within 48 hours). The UK’s NHS Covid Pass is accepted as proof of vaccination.

What matters here is France’s specific definition of “fully vaccinated”: to get in with your Covid Pass alone, you need to have either had three jabs (ie a booster), or have had two jabs with your second jab given within the past nine months. Nine months after your second jab has been administered, you are no longer considered fully vaccinated and will need to show proof of a booster. Alternatively, you can show a negative Covid test result, as unvaccinated visitors do. Antigen tests must be professionally administered.

If you’ve only had two jabs, your second must have been administered at least seven days prior to travel (for Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna) - or 28 days prior for Johnson & Johnson.

These rules apply to everyone aged over 12. Children 11 and under are exempt from all Covid-19 travel restrictions for France.

As the UK is categorised as a “green” country in France, travellers have no need to quarantine on arrival, regardless of vaccination status, provided they can show the above documentation.

Do I need to fill in a passenger locator form for France?

Yes - you still need to fill in the EU PLF form before arrival in France.

Do I need to wear a mask while on holiday in France?

Not at the moment, except in hospitals and other medical facilities.

The French government ended the requirement to wear masks on public transport on 16 May, although the Foreign Office advises: “Some towns and cities may require mask wearing on public transport”, so it’s worth bringing some just in case.

In early July, some in France were calling for tighter mask rules as cases rose. However, French government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire dismissed the idea on 29 June, telling French channel BFMTV: “The French people are sick of restrictions. We are confident that people will behave responsibly.”

Do I need to show proof of vaccination for venues in France?

No. France ended its use of so-called “vaccine passports” within the country on 14 March 2022. It had previously demanded proof of full vaccination (a “pass sanitaire”) be shown at certain large-scale events and indoor venues.

The only places you need to show a pass sanitaire now are hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Has Brexit changed the rules for visiting France?

The rule changes that could trip you up on a visit to France in 2022 are more likely to be Brexit-related than Covid-related. Since the UK left the European Union, there are new rules regarding length and frequency of visits to countries in the Schengen Area (including France), as well as rules around passport stamps and validity.

To visit an EU country post-Brexit, your UK passport must be:

  • issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the “date of issue”)
  • valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the “expiry date”)

There is also now a time limit on how long and how often you can visit France, visa free. The Foreign Office advises: “You can travel to countries in the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa.

“To stay longer, to work or study, for business or for other reasons, you will need to meet the French government’s entry requirements.”

You must also have your passport stamped on arrival and on exit from the country. Make sure this takes place at passport control to avoid any confusion over how long you have been there.

You may also need to show a return or onward ticket to indicate when you are leaving France, and could be asked to demonstrate that you have enough money to support yourself for the duration of your stay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Belgium and France to begin their Euro 22 campaigns

Free-scoring Belgium and miserly France join the Euro 2022 party on Sunday as Group D finally gets under way.The Belgians launch their campaign against Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, while the French go head-to-head with Italy at Rotherham’s New York Stadium.Here, the PA news agency takes a look of what lies ahead on day five of the finals.Going for goalsT-1. Final press talk. Tomorrow we let the feet talk. 🎙🇧🇪 #FLAMETIME pic.twitter.com/KMSPbEOTcr— Belgian Red Flames (@BelRedFlames) July 9, 2022Belgium’s 15 matches during the 2021-22 campaign yielded no fewer than 63 goals, and a continuation of that form would...
UEFA
The Independent

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#French#Pcr#Nhs Covid Pass
The Guardian

Quiet flows the Po: the life and slow death of Italy’s longest river

Italy’s longest river, the Po, was once called the “king of rivers” by Virgil (“fluviorum rex”). It was considered mighty less for its length – it’s only about 400 miles (652 kilometres) long – than for its expanding girth: the countryside next to the river, the Padanian plain, was so flat that the Po was often less of a river than a slow-moving marsh, always flooding land dozens of miles either side of its porous banks.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Wimbledon: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina secures Grand Slam win on day 13

On the 13th day into the Wimbledon tournament, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to secure a Grand Slam title.The 23-year-old became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title by fighting back to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.Ms Rybakina also became the youngest Wimbledon singles champion since 2011.The Moscow-born player and her victory comes in a year where Wimbledon banned Russians from playing.In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the All England Club did not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach Wimbledon finalEngland coach Eddie Jones happy to silence Australia critics after second TestBernie Ecclestone apologises after saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin
TENNIS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.The former Formula One boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin, the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I would still take a bullet.”He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could have...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 9 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar aims to hold on to yellow jersey

Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%. Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel in France. It is the final ride before Monday’s rest day and could turn into...
CYCLING
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
The Independent

Comeback queens earn draws to leave Group C wide open at Euro 2022

Reigning champions the Netherlands had to settle for a point as they kicked off their Euro 2022 Group C campaign with a hard-fought draw against Sweden.The spoils in the group’s other game were shared too as Portugal came from behind to deny Switzerland victory.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Saturday’s events at the tournament.Going DutchThe Netherlands had to do it the hard way as they launched their campaign with a fightback draw against Sweden at Bramall Lane.Having fallen behind to Jonna Andersson’s first-half strike and lost keeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen to injury, they...
UEFA
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt wants to expand Rwanda deportation plan to other countries as Tory candidates back flights

Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt said he would back an expansion of the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda.His Tory rivals Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat also vowed to push on with the plan to use the central African country to “offshore” migrants arriving by small boats.Viewed as a Tory moderate, Mr Hunt is keen to build support from people in the right of the party keen to see further crackdowns on small boat crossing in the English Channel.“I think we have to stop the small boats. I support the current policy,” the former...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy