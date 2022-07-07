ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huddersfield Town ‘disappointed’ as manager Carlos Corberan resigns

By Richard Jolly
 3 days ago

Carlos Corberan has resigned as Huddersfield manager with Danny Schofield, one of his assistants, swiftly promoted to replace him as they look for continuity after almost winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Spaniard, who was in charge for two years, took the Terriers to the Championship play-off final where they lost to Nottingham Forest.

But they were disappointed and surprised by his decision to quit on Wednesday evening. It is understood that Corberan, formerly part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff at Leeds, has not got another job lined up.

He is believed to think that taking Huddersfield, who had finished 20th in 2021, to third was as much as he could achieve with the Yorkshire club. Huddersfield made a transfer-market profit last summer, when they did not spend any fees, and do not have the budget to make huge signings.

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation. He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021-22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing. However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change. We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.”

Corberan has elevated his reputation in his first managerial job in England and Huddersfield hope Schofield can do the same as they look for a smooth transition.

Schofield, who made 290 appearances for Huddersfield, had worked with Corberan as a coach at Leeds, though he joined Huddersfield before the Spaniard. He had been seen as a future Town head coach and turned down a manager’s job in a European league this summer.

Bromby added: “Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer. His work at our club has been outstanding, and he’s earned this opportunity.”

One of Corberan’s other assistant managers, Jorge Alarcon, has departed with him but the third, Narcis Pelach, will remain to work with Schofield.

Owner Dean Hoyle added: “I know the timing of this news will come as a real shock to our supporters. We felt the same but I really believe we are in a great position as a club.”

