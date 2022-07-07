ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Antidepressants: Figures show a rise in people taking the drugs

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eX9ii_0gXVBZsv00
New figures show a rise in the number of people taking antidepressants (PA) (PA Archive)

There has been a rise in the number of people in England taking antidepressants, new figures show.

According to NHS data, thousands more adults are now taking the drugs, with a rise also seen among children and teenagers.

In 2021/22, some 8.3 million patients received an antidepressant drug, a 6% rise on the previous year when the figure was 7.9 million.

It is the sixth year in a row there has been an increase in both patients and prescriptions. Back in 2016/17, some 7.1 million people were on antidepressants.

Overall, an estimated 83.4 million antidepressant drug items were prescribed in 2021/22, a 5% jump on the previous year.

When it comes to children, some 11,878 youngsters aged 10 to 14 took the drugs in 2021/22, as did 180,455 aged 15 to 19.

This is up from 10,994 and 166,922 the previous year (covering the first year of the pandemic).

In the year before that, 2019/20, some 11,618 children aged 10 to 14 took the drugs as did 174,590 aged 15 to 19.

The data also showed that women were around twice as likely to be prescribed antidepressants as men, with 5.5 million women prescribed the drugs in 2021/22 compared with 2.8 million men.

The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) also released figures showing a slight rise in dementia drug prescribing and in the number of dementia patients, to an estimated 4.07 million items prescribed in 2021/22.

It comes after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said in November that people suffering mild depression should be offered a choice of exercise or therapy instead of antidepressants.

The body recommended group classes in areas such as meditation or behavioural therapy, or opting for individual counselling sessions.

The Nice draft guideline told medics: “Do not routinely offer antidepressant medication as first-line treatment for less severe depression, unless that is the person’s preference.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Potential New Treatment for Meth Addiction

Overdose deaths involving meth almost tripled between 2015 and 2019 in people 18 to 64. While there have long been FDA-approved medical treatments for opioid addiction, there are no approved treatments for meth addiction. New research has produced promising results by combining two different FDA-approved medications—injectable naltrexone and oral bupropion....
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with menopause by dentist after GP ‘ignored’ symptoms for years

A woman has said she was diagnosed with menopause by her dentist after she was “ignored” by her doctors for “years”.Speaking in an interview with model Penny Lancaster on Monday, during a meeting in parliament, the woman named only as Lucinda said it took her nine years to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT).A group of celebrity campaigners, MPs and doctors met in parliament where women testified about their struggles to receive a menopause diagnosis.Lucinda told the group that she first experienced menopausal symptoms aged 41.Over the following three years she would experience night sweats, brain fog, bowel problems,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Antidepressants#Depression#Uk#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Meditation
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Help Stop Depression, Anxiety, Brain Injury, and Cognitive Disorders

The preclinical drug works by inhibiting the kinase Cdk5 which is found in mature neurons. Cdk5 has long been linked to neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, but prior inhibitors have largely failed to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain. A new preclinical drug reported by James Bibb, Ph.D., and...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Commonly prescribed drug could be harmful for brain

A drug that is commonly prescribed in the UK, could affect the brains of users later in life, a new study suggests. Millions of Brits are prescribed antianxiety medication to manage overwhelming feelings or to sleep better at night, but the pills have been found to impact the brain’s microglial cells, The Sun reports.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy