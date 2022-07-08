ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Thunderstruck: Thor star Chris Hemsworth to read CBeebies story

By Kerri-Ann Roper
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Chris Hemsworth will make his CBeebies debut reading a story about a bear who is “frightened of the rain and thunder”.

The Australian actor, 38, is the latest star to sign up for the series and will read Stormy Night by children’s author Salina Yoon, whose books include her popular Penguin series, as well as other instalments featuring Bear and his toy bunny, Floppy.

Hemsworth is back on the big screen in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder as Thor, also known as the God of Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson.

He said: “I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

“Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.”

Hemsworth joins other stars including Steve Carell, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, actor Tom Hiddleston and pop star Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Chris Hemsworth’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday July 8 at at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Christian Bale
wonderwall.com

'Thor: Love and Thunder' opens in theaters: See the hottest photos of Chris Hemsworth over the years

Chris Hemsworth has been delighting fans with his chiseled physique and piercing blue eyes since 2004, when he joined the cast of the popular soap opera "Home and Away" in his native Australia. He's since become an international megastar, husband and doting dad of three — but he's still as easy on the eyes as ever. Chris is back wielding his giant hammer as ripped Marvel superhero Thor, the God of Thunder, for the ninth time. Join Wonderwall.com as we mark the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 8, 2022, by looking back at the most drool-worthy photos from throughout his career… starting with this pic of the actor cooling off on Australia's Gold Coast in October 2017. (You're welcome!)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbeebies#Thunderstruck#Australian#Bear#The Duchess Of Cambridge
SFGate

Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Post-Credits Scene Introduces a ‘Ted Lasso’ Fave to the MCU

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters today, reuniting Marvel fans with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and introducing none other than Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. But the surprise character who might get MCU nerds the most hyped isn’t introduced until the Thor: Love and Thunder mid-credits scene. Spoilers, but a Ted Lasso favorite has officially crossed over from the Apple TV+ hit to the MCU.
MOVIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian compared to 'Michael Myers' for her creepy catwalk moves

Kim Kardashian has been mocked for her recent appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show - with the reality star's runway walk being compared to that of a fictional serial killer.The 41-year-old modelled clothes from Balenciaga's latest collection at the brand's fashion show in Paris on Wednesday (6 July), which also included fellow celebrities actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa taking to the catwalk.In a post to Instagram which included photos and clips from her appearance, the reality star wrote: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder changed Gorr's design due to Harry Potter

A few days away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting our cinemas, director Taika Waititi has weighed in on why villain Gorr looks a little different than he does in the comics. The reason for such a transformation can be found, according to Waititi, in Gorr's resemblance to Harry Potter's main antagonist Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the film franchise.
MOVIES
Indy100

The 'sexy' lectern man is back and people are swooning

Boris Johnson resigned today but someone deserving of more attention is the guy who brought out his lectern. The sound engineer Tobias Gough has been getting more people swooning than the lads on Love Island, but sadly for his fans MailOnline says he is married. In 2019 Gough first became...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

How does Thor: Love and Thunder set up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

How does Thor: Love and Thunder lead into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Taika Waititi’s new Marvel movie doesn’t just bring Thor back to the big screen, it’s got the Guardians in tow as well. Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula and the rest aren’t in the action movie...
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

179K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy