The New York Times published a stunning report about President Biden's age and how it's becoming an "uncomfortable issue" for the White House and the Democratic Party. The headline of the report on Saturday declared that 79-year-old Biden is "testing the boundaries of age and the presidency," first highlighting how his upcoming trip to the Middle East was initially tacked onto his recent trip to Europe with one anonymous official calling it "crazy" if the president had done a 10-day trip overseas, those aides tell the Times there were "political and diplomatic" reasons behind separating the trip into two.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 HOURS AGO