ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

At some DFW Airport checkpoints, travelers won't be required to show a boarding pass

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EE5zf_0gXV86gV00
Photo credit Transportation Security Administration

Now at some DFW Airport checkpoints, travelers won't be required to show a boarding pass.

DFW is one of only a few airports where the Transportation Security Administration has rolled out Credential Authentication Technology. It matches a database of daily passenger names and birth dates with passengers booked on flights that day.

That means passengers can just show a driver's license or passport and skip the boarding pass.

DFW started installing the machines earlier this year.

The machines are in every terminal, but many passengers won’t know if they need to show a boarding pass until they approach security agents. Passengers can use the old procedure as well.

Dallas Love Field, should have the technology ready for use later this summer.

The TSA is also working on adding new baggage scanning machines that could eliminate the need to take laptops and liquids out of luggage and backpacks.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
fox4news.com

Excessive heat delays, cancels outdoor events in North Texas due to safety

IRVING, Texas - The near-record temperatures across North Texas are forcing the organizers of some outdoor events to either delay or outright cancel the events because of safety concerns. Scorching temperatures across the metroplex prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning Thursday continuing at least through...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Boarding Pass#Tsa#Checkpoints#Dallas Love Field
CBS DFW

Heat of summer sends water bills through the roof

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The severe drought has Forth Worth and its suburbs thirsty this year, setting new records for water use in each of the last four months.Wednesday marked the highest water use day so far this year, with more than 357 million gallons pushing through the system.The demand for water, which has already surpassed the highest summer days of 2021, is pushing monthly residential water bills up as homeowners are being forced to use more water to keep yards green than they've had to use in several years.Rates haven't changed, according to Mary Gugliuzza with Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The city of Mesquite has been named reception center for gulf coast evacuees

Mesquite has been designated as a “Reception Center” for gulf coast evacuees in the event of a hurricane. Should the need arise, Mesquite city agencies would set up facilities at a predetermined location which could accept, feed and medically access thousands and thousands of evacuees. Those evacuees would then be distributed to various shelters throughout the DFW Metroplex.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Frisco warns residents: PFAS levels above new health advisory

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of  4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
FRISCO, CO
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy