Photo credit Transportation Security Administration

Now at some DFW Airport checkpoints, travelers won't be required to show a boarding pass.

DFW is one of only a few airports where the Transportation Security Administration has rolled out Credential Authentication Technology. It matches a database of daily passenger names and birth dates with passengers booked on flights that day.

That means passengers can just show a driver's license or passport and skip the boarding pass.

DFW started installing the machines earlier this year.

The machines are in every terminal, but many passengers won’t know if they need to show a boarding pass until they approach security agents. Passengers can use the old procedure as well.

Dallas Love Field, should have the technology ready for use later this summer.

The TSA is also working on adding new baggage scanning machines that could eliminate the need to take laptops and liquids out of luggage and backpacks.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD