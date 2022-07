SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 fire engines are responding to an east-side blaze where large flames and billowing smoke can be seen early Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at an unspecified business along the 1000 block of Eddie Road, at a site where piles of wood palettes can be seen. The cause is still unknown, nor have authorities said if anyone has been injured.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO