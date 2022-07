BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of family-friendly events happening across Western New York. The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo will be held Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Buffalo. The festival will be held on Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. There will be 40 restaurants and food trucks, five New York State wineries, live music and more. You can find more information here.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO