New Orleans, LA

NOLA’s big man on campus says, so long

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— It’s time.

The last day is Friday, July 8.

The big man on campus is saying so long.

He’s Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows everybody calls him “Doc”.

He’s the Superintendent of New Orleans Public Schools.

Bill Wood asks about the next line on his resume.

He says, “Professor in Education Leadership, going back to where it all started.”

He’s headed to LSU.

After all the miles, in all the halls, in 72 schools.

“Doc” with a Ph.D. is still a student.

Still the same guy who still loves to learn.

And still loves to teach.

