Hancock Co. Career Center set to host job fair

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State. Annual City Swim Meet...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year. The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a […]
ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Tyson Foods hosted a hiring event Thursday at their Robards plant. As we reported back in Jan. the company laid off 200 employees from their Robards plant. Officials in human resources at the Robards plant say those employees were laid off from the breast tray pack...
Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say KY 1031 will be closed starting July 11. Drivers will have to find another route during the closure. A release said the closures are necessary in order to work on the bridge but a signed detour will be in place throughout the process to redirect traffic. The work will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City-County Airport is receiving nearly $250,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say that money is coming from the Aiport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at the airport. According to local officials, Henderson City-County Airport’s terminal roof is aging and showing signs...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall. According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic warehouse is up for sale near Bosse Field. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach is listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website. It’s priced at $1,750,000. The property has a nearly 87,000 square foot building, and a smaller 1,200 square foot...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. New case numbers from the Green River District Health Department show a concerning trend. Weekly cases have jumped in Daviess County. In the Owensboro area, 44 new cases were reported on May 4. It’s been a steady climb since […]
Kentucky Downs is transferring an additional $1 million to Ellis Park’s horsemen to beef up purses at the Henderson track’s summer meet. The allocation is part of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), which supplements the money that registered Kentucky-bred Thoroughbreds can earn in a race. The $1...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first $1 billion of a Airport Terminals Program from the FAA has been awarded. That money includes $3,420,000 for Evansville Regional Airport. It will be used for improvements to the existing terminal facility, including replacing outdated HVAC equipment, lighting, and passenger access systems. “Americans deserve...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled. Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people. They say the crowds have...
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections. “I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make […]
Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health’s Regional Prevention Center launched the #NoMoreBoxes Campaign. The organization released a video addressing the misconception that all teens are involved in drug abuse. The Prevention Center hopes to use this campaign to inform the public that most teens choose to remain free...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Posey County college student injured in a car accident has made it home after rehab in Atlanta. Aiden Gilligan flew into Evansville Regional Airport this afternoon on July 9 after undergoing rehab at Shepherd Rehab Hospital to learn how to walk again. Aiden and his mom, Pamala, were welcomed home […]
The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
Comments / 0