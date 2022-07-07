ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Late Surge Upsets CF

By scottsuhr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team upset...

Softball Season Ends in Mason City

Thursday night on Y99.3 the Mason City Riverhawks defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 11-1 in 5 innings in the Regional Quarterfinals. The Go-Hawks finish the season with a 7-18 record.
W-SR Substate Action Begins on KWAY Country

Listen Friday night to Substate Quarterfinals Baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Friday evening the 24-10 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks host the 6-26 South Tama Trojans. The Go-Hawks are the 2-seed in the Substate. Coverage begins at 6:40 with first pitch at 7:00.
WAVERLY, IA
KIMT

Top of Iowa Conference reveals 2022 All-Conference baseball teams

Hollis Bode BishopGarrigan Sr. DrewFogarty Bishop Garrigan Jr. Garrett Heying BishopGarrigan Jr. Jake Jeske Eagle Grove/BK So. Cayden Schultz Eagle Grove/BK Jr. Truman Knudtson Forest City Sr. Tommy Miller Forest City So. Kellen Moore ForestCity Jr. Mason Graham Garner-Hayfield-Ventura So. Matt Steffensmeier Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Sam Wood Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sr. Brady Hanson...
VENTURA, IA
Waverly, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Waverly, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Alleged racist taunts delay Iowa softball game

(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
I’m Getting A Little Too Close To the Number of Pets Iowans Can Have

According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Five Iowa airports splitting $27 million in federal grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting $27 million in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting $20.4 million to expand its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers.
IOWA STATE
Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Baseball
Sports
Prison Time for Waterloo Man

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after a search of his home found a gun, drug trafficking items, and cash, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old William Burt has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. A search of his apartment on July 6th of last year found a .22 caliber revolver and more than $1,200 in cash. He told officers at the time that he would just get more guns. Qunshaundes McNealy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, William McNealy II was sentenced to seven years, and Sahjit Phillips was sentenced to eight years in the case as well.
Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
One hurt after two motorcycles crash in Clayton County

Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
County Home Road/Alburnett Road Roundabout to Close on July 7

On Thursday, July 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Linn County will be closing the roundabout at the intersection of Alburnett Road and County Home Road to install mountable curbs. The project is expected to take one day. Emergency personnel have been notified and will continue to have access if needed.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Man Arrested After Stealing from Kwik Star

A Waterloo man wanted for breaking into Noodles and Company has been arrested after stealing $20 worth of items from Kwik Star, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Julien Phifer Jr. was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Noodles and Company around 2am on June 10th. He is accused of taking something from a desk inside the business before leaving. He has been charged with third degree Burglary as well as fifth degree Theft in the Kwik Star case. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

