Late Surge Upsets CF

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after a search of his home found a gun, drug trafficking items, and cash, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old William Burt has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. A search of his apartment on July 6th of last year found a .22 caliber revolver and more than $1,200 in cash. He told officers at the time that he would just get more guns. Qunshaundes McNealy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, William McNealy II was sentenced to seven years, and Sahjit Phillips was sentenced to eight years in the case as well.

2 DAYS AGO