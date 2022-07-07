ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

W-SR Starts Regional Play on Y99.3

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen Thursday night to Regional Quarterfinals Softball on...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

Dons in Semis on Y99.3

Listen to Class 1A Substate Semifinals Baseball Saturday on Y99.3. Saturday evening the North Tama Red Hawks host the Don Bosco Dons. Coverage beings at 6:45 with first pitch at 7:00.
TAMA, IA
KAAL-TV

Alleged racist taunts delay Iowa softball game

(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
K92.3

Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamations for 4 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa — Four Iowa counties are now under a state disaster proclamation due to this week's severe weather. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Emmet, Hancock, O'Brien and Winnebago in northern Iowa. That proclamation allows those counties to use state resources for disaster clean-up. It...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

I’m Getting A Little Too Close To the Number of Pets Iowans Can Have

According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
iheart.com

Tree Killing Pest Found In Nearly Every Iowa County

(Kossuth County, IA) -- An ash-tree killing pest has now been found in all but 7 of Iowa's 99-counties. The latest Emerald ash borer detection is in Kossuth County, in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Emerald ash borer typically kills ash trees within two-to-four years. EAB...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after two motorcycles crash in Clayton County

Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Punched Woman at Kwik Star

A man has been arrested after punching a woman at Kwik Star on San Marnan Dr. in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the store Tuesday afternoon where they found the suspect driving away in a silver minivan. The suspect, later identified as 29 year old Johnathan Williams, led police on a car chase before crashing in a wooded area in the 1400 block of Oleson Road. Williams was then apprehended after a short foot chase. A search of his vehicle found three stolen guns taken in residential burglaries in Hiawatha and Cedar Rapids. Williams has been charged with Assault, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, 3rd degree Theft, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Prison Time for Waterloo Man

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after a search of his home found a gun, drug trafficking items, and cash, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old William Burt has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. A search of his apartment on July 6th of last year found a .22 caliber revolver and more than $1,200 in cash. He told officers at the time that he would just get more guns. Qunshaundes McNealy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, William McNealy II was sentenced to seven years, and Sahjit Phillips was sentenced to eight years in the case as well.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Mason City Council amending ordinance for right-of-way maintenance

Boulevard. Right-of-way. Parking strip. Whatever you call that strip of grass in front of your property, there will soon be a requirement by city ordinance to maintain it. A first reading of a ordinance amendment was approved by the Mason City Council, which pertains to maintenance of public property by abutting property owners. The amendment codifies that it is the responsibility of adjoining owners to mow and maintain the right-of-way.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested After Stealing from Kwik Star

A Waterloo man wanted for breaking into Noodles and Company has been arrested after stealing $20 worth of items from Kwik Star, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Julien Phifer Jr. was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Noodles and Company around 2am on June 10th. He is accused of taking something from a desk inside the business before leaving. He has been charged with third degree Burglary as well as fifth degree Theft in the Kwik Star case. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
ourquadcities.com

41-year-old man critically injured from motorcycle crash

A 41-year-old man was critically hurt after a motorcycle crash in Rock Falls on Friday, July 1, 2022. At approximately 10:17 p.m. July 1, Rock Falls Police responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Initial investigation shows the operator of the motorcycle, Jeremiah S. Johnson, 41, of Rock Falls, lost control of the motorcycle while traveling south on Galt Avenue and turning onto 6th Street, police said Wednesday.
ROCK FALLS, IA

