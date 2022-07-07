W-SR Starts Regional Play on Y99.3

A man has been arrested after punching a woman at Kwik Star on San Marnan Dr. in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the store Tuesday afternoon where they found the suspect driving away in a silver minivan. The suspect, later identified as 29 year old Johnathan Williams, led police on a car chase before crashing in a wooded area in the 1400 block of Oleson Road. Williams was then apprehended after a short foot chase. A search of his vehicle found three stolen guns taken in residential burglaries in Hiawatha and Cedar Rapids. Williams has been charged with Assault, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, 3rd degree Theft, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
