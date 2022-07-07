ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberton, GA

Georgia Guidestones demolished after bombing

By Matt Christy
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuSO0_0gXV54SK00
Law enforcement officials walk around the damaged Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton, Ga., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation… Read More

ELBERTON, Ga. (WXIN) — A controversial rural Georgia monument dubbed by some as “America’s Stonehenge” was bombed and ultimately demolished after an explosion damaged one of the four granite panels early Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones at around 4 a.m. on July 6. Elbert County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and reported that the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure.

The GBI released surveillance footage on Wednesday evening that depicts the initial explosion that lead to the destruction of the guidestones. A car can be seen leaving the scene shortly after the explosion in the footage.

No one was injured in the explosion, the GBI said, but the Georgia Guidestones were completely demolished later in the day “for safety reasons.”

The roadside attraction was constructed in 1980 by an unknown individual or group who used the name R.C. Christian. The granite panels stood 19-foot-high and had a 10-part message in eight different languages with guidance for living in an “age of reason.”

“That’s given the guidestones a sort of shroud of mystery around them, because the identity and intent of the individuals who commissioned them is unknown,” said Katie McCarthy, who researches conspiracy theories for the Anti-Defamation League. “And so that has helped over the years to fuel a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories about the guidestones’ true intent.”

The Georgia Guidestones were no stranger to conspiracy theories and criticism. One part of the stones’ messages calls for keeping the world population at 500 million or below, while another part calls to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.

The monument’s notoriety took off with the rise of the internet, Kubas said, until it became a roadside tourist attraction, with thousands visiting each year.

The site received renewed attention during Georgia’s May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform. Comedian John Oliver featured the guidestones and Taylor in a segment in late May. McCarthy said right-wing personalities including Alex Jones had talked about them in previous years, but that “they sort of came back onto the public’s radar” because of Taylor.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do,” Taylor wrote on social media Wednesday. “That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones.”

Elbert County sheriff’s deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are among the agencies trying to figure out what happened. Bomb squad technicians were called out to look for evidence, and a state highway that runs near the site was closed for a time.

No suspects were identified.

Kubas said local officials and community leaders will have to decide who, if anyone, pays for restoration.

“If you didn’t like it, you didn’t have to come see it and read it,” Kubas said. “But unfortunately, somebody decided they didn’t want anyone to read it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Elberton, GA
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Elbert County Sheriff#Gbi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy