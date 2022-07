GameStop, one of the largest video game retail distributors in the industry, has continued to lay off its staff at both the sales and executive levels. The company fired its Chief Financial Officer, Mike Recupero, this week, and continued on with another bout of layoffs. Casualties reportedly include a variety of staff from the corporate level, data integrity, and customer service through to Game Informer reporters. (Game Informer is owned by GameStop.) The full scope of the layoffs are unclear.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO