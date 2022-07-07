ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman hit by car, dies on Indy's east side

 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40...

FOX59

Police search for vehicle involved in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or 350 with an upper windshield amber light […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Anderson PD: Man found lying in middle of road wounded from shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Anderson Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Fulton Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a 64-year-old male lying in the middle of the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Officers quickly rendered...
ANDERSON, IN
Woman Killed in Crash on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS--A woman was killed in a crash that happened on the east side of Indianapolis this morning. IMPD says it happened on East Washington street around 5:40, which is between South Rural Street and South Sherman Drive. They found a woman. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene. They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side. About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found a two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on a report of a person down in the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy man looks for answers after storage units broken into on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is raising concerns after dozens of storage units were broken into over the Fourth of July weekend. Gary Lamey rents a unit at the Securecare self storage on Rockville Road in Indianapolis. He says the facility was broken into on Sunday, but he wasn’t made aware until two days later when a worker called to notify him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2 passersby rescue woman from burning car along I-74

A woman whose car crashed and caught fire was rescued Thursday by two passersby who teamed up to pull her from the vehicle and extinguish the flames, Indiana State Police said. Jasmine Meagher of Indianapolis drove her SUV off Interstate 74 on Indianapolis' southeast side around 1 a.m. and the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD: Man charged with murder after family fight led to gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing a murder charge after a fight with a family member ended with gunshots, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Joshua Peyton, age 30, is accused of killing his relative, 26-year-old Anthony Higginson. Police have not said how they’re related. Just before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Two men pull woman from burning vehicle on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
