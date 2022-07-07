Woman hit by car, dies on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40...www.wthr.com
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a car and died on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the area of North Gale and East Washington streets around 5:40...www.wthr.com
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1