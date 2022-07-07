ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In London, a Grand Apartment in a Former Town Hall

By Claire Carponen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: £1.6 million (US$1.96 million) This spacious, period home in Acton, London, has a design that draws on its past life as Acton town hall’s council chamber, where civic meetings were once held. The 1910 baroque-style apartment has cavernous, light-filled living spaces, as well as modern additions and gilt and palm...

